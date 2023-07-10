We make $294k per year: Should we sell our 5-room HDB flat to upgrade to a new launch or buy 2 properties instead?

Hi. I love how stacked homes does unbiased reviews and advice the general public which is simple to understand coupled with realistic statistics.

I would like to seek advice whether which makes more sense to us.

My wife and I are 35 and 38 respectively. Our income is $8,500 and $14,000 respectively. We have two children aged three and one. We have no helper and our parents stay over our house during weekdays to help take care of the children.

We live in a five-room HDB in the west that has MOP-ed few months ago. Our loan has been cleared and we have about combined $30k in CPF + about $200k in cash that can be set aside for the purchase. Some neighbour sold similar five-rooms in the estate priced between $750k to $790k.

We are looking at upgrading to condo to let our children enjoy the facilities. We now face a dilemma of whether to:

1. Upgrade to larger, newer condo ( >1,100 sq ft) in the west/central based on new launches. We can move to parents house temporarily until condo is ready.

2. Sell one buy two. In this case, we are looking at buying a resale (< 10 years, > 1,100 sq ft) in the west, and another unit anywhere to rent out.

Some primary considerations we have for own stay: (Priority in descending order)

Balcony/rooms not directly facing east/west to avoid direct sun into the house. Within one kilometre to a school (which at least ranks in the middle) Short walking distance to the school (<10 mins walk) Nearby amenities (<10 min walk) Size (minimally 1,100 sq ft if layout is optimal, e.g. landscape living room, short corridor to rooms) Unblocked view to parks/sea or high floor

I have no outstanding loan and the CPF used + accrued interest is about $475k.

Hello,

Thank you for reaching out to us, and for the kind words.

Your current situation is one that many other HDB upgraders can relate to. Having made a tidy sum from the BTO purchase, it's natural for homeowners to start considering their next steps, particularly when their living requirements evolve.

As with many other homeowners, both your choices can basically be simplified to do you prioritise liveability and quality of life more, or the potential for more profits with an investment property.

In this piece, we'll look at:

Your estimated affordability based on the information you've provided. What are some options and the associated costs of buying a new launch in the west? Whether or not it also makes sense to consider a resale condo How the sell one buy two strategies would play out for you? A possible alternative solution for you Which strategy would be best based on the numbers?

Now before delving into the various options you're considering, let's begin by assessing your affordability:

Affordability

First, let's look at how much you can sell your HDB for. Here are the recent transactions over the past 3 months from your HDB development:

Date Level Sale price June 2023 13 to 15 $753,888 June 2023 10 to 12 $770,000 May 2023 04 to 06 $730,000 May 2023 07 to 09 $793,000 May 2023 07 to 09 $746,000 May 2023 13 to 15 $760,000 May 2023 04 to 06 $682,000 May 2023 07 to 09 $703,888 May 2023 07 to 09 $723,000 April 2023 07 to 09 $745,000 April 2023 13 to 15 $760,000 April 2023 13 to 15 $743,888 April 2023 07 to 09 $760,000 April 2023 13 to 15 $790,000 April 2023 04 to 06 $705,000 April 2023 04 to 06 $710,000 April 2023 07 to 09 $720,000

Source: HDB

In total, there have been eighteen five-room transactions with an average sale price of $740,921. We will round this up to $741,000 for calculation purposes.

Selling calculations

Description Amount Estimated sale price $741,000 Outstanding loan $0 CPF used and accrued interest to be returned into OA $475,000 Cash proceeds $266,000

Combined affordability

Description Amount Maximum loan based on ages of 35 and 38, fixed monthly combined income of $22,500 and interest rate of 4.6 per cent $2,335,641 (28 years tenure) CPF funds ($475,000 + $30,000) $505,000 Cash ($266,000 + $200,000) $466,000 Total loan + CPF + Cash $3,306,641 BSD based on $3,306,641 $137,998 Estimated affordability $3,168,643

Wife's affordability

Description Amount Maximum loan based on age of 35 and fixed monthly income of $8,500 with a 4.6 per cent interest $911,938 (30 years tenure) CPF funds (We are assuming the total CPF funds of $505k is split equally) $252,500 Cash ($466k of cash split equally) $233,000 Total loan + CPF + Cash $1,397,438 BSD based on $1,397,438 $40,497 Estimated affordability $1,356,941

Husband's affordability

Description Amount Maximum loan based on the age of 38 and fixed monthly income of $14,000 with a 4.6 per cent interest $1,427,193 (27 years tenure) CPF funds (We are assuming the total CPF funds of $505k is split equally) $252,500 Cash ($466k of cash split equally) $233,000 Total loan + CPF + Cash $1,912,693 BSD based on $1,912,693 $65,234 Estimated affordability $1,847,459

Now that we have a better understanding of your financial capacity, let’s look at the options you’re considering.

Options

Option one: Upgrade to a larger, new launch condo in the West/Central region

With a budget of $3.1 million, these are some new launches that match your requirements in terms of budget, size, location, and proximity to a decently ranked school and amenities.

Project Tenure Estimated TOP District Size (sq ft) No. of bedrooms Price Blossoms by the Park 99 years 2027 05 1,227 Three $2,843,000 The Botany at Dairy Farm 99 years 2027 23 1,206 Three $2,362,000 The Reserve Residences 99 years 2028 21 1,119 Three $2,944,829 Pinetree Hill 99 years 2027 21 1,163 Three ~$2.6 million

Please note that these developments have been selected solely based on their affordability and alignment with your requirements, but they may or may not be suitable for you.

In short, The Botany at Dairy Farm will probably be the weakest link here if proximity to a good primary school is important. The Reserve Residences will be the top choice here, as it's close to both Pei Hwa Primary and Methodist Girls Primary. Blossoms by the Park has Fairfield Primary, while Pinetree Hill can count the popular Henry Park Primary to be within the one-kilometre radius.

Bear in mind that buying a property strictly for school entry is a very risky proposition — so it's good to set some expectations. There is no guarantee that your child can enrol in your school of choice. But at least you can stand a chance if you are within a one-kilometre radius of a popular school.

You also mentioned enjoying the facilities for your kids as a primary reason for the upgrade. And for that reason, Blossoms by the Park may come up short here as compared to the other three projects.

The standard for condo facilities today is high, so picking between the three based on facilities is really going to be by slim margins — you'd be better off looking at the number of units (so less chance for crowds) to decide.

Going by that The Botany at Dairy Farm and Pinetree Hill will be strong candidates, given that they have fewer units for their respective land sizes.

That said, considering your preference for having a primary school nearby, we assume that you plan to stay in the unit at least until your children complete their primary education, which is estimated to be around 11 years, given that your youngest child is only a year old.

We have previously touched on the topic of how buying a new launch does not necessarily guarantee profits and you can read more on that here. With that being said, an alternative worth considering is the purchase of a resale project with a freehold or 999-year leasehold tenure.

Given your extended holding period, this option may be suitable since such developments typically demonstrate better value retention and long-term growth potential.

These are some freehold/999-year leasehold developments that match your requirements in terms of budget, size, location, and proximity to a decently-ranked school and amenities.

Project Tenure Completion year District Size (sq ft) No. of bedrooms Price Country Grandeur Freehold 1996 20 1,442 Three $2,780,000 Blossomvale 999 year 1999 21 1,335 Three $2,950,000 Southaven II 999 year 2000 21 1,410 Three $2,600,000

As before, these developments have been selected solely based on their affordability and alignment with your requirements and we highly recommend a consultation for a more comprehensive analysis.

We will now examine the expenses associated with the purchase of both a new launch property and a resale property.

Let's say you were to purchase a unit at Blossoms by the Park for $2,843,000.

Description Amount Purchase price $2,843,000 CPF funds $505,000 Cash $466,000 BSD $111,750 Loan required after deducting CPF and cash $1,983,750

Booking fee (5 per cent cash) $142,150 Completion (15 per cent cash/CPF) $426,450 Foundation stage (5 per cent cash/CPF) $142,150 Total downpayment $710,750

The following is the progressive payment plan. We are using an interest rate of 4.6 per cent and the longest duration for each stage. Do note that interest costs fluctuates and that the use of 4.6 per cent is simply a reflection of the high-interest environment today.

Stage Per cent of purchase price Disbursement amount Monthly estimated payment Monthly estimated interest Monthly estimated principal Duration Total interest cost Completion of foundation 0 per cent $0 $0 $0 $0 Six to nine months (from launch) $0 Completion of reinforced concrete Nine per cent $255,870 $1,356 $981 $375 Six to nine months $8,829 Completion of brick wall Five per cent $142,150 $2,109 $1,526 $583 Three to six months $9,156 Completion of ceiling/roofing Five per cent $142,150 $2,862 $2,071 $791 Three to six months $12,426 Completion of electrical wiring/plumbing Five per cent $142,150 $3,615 $2,616 $1,000 Three to six months $15,696 Completion of roads/car parks/drainage Five per cent $142,150 $4,368 $3,160 $1,208 Three to six months $18,960 Issuance of TOP 25 per cent $710,750 $8,134 $5,885 $2,249 Usually a year before CSC $70,620 Certificate of Statutory Completion (CSC) 15 per cent $426,450 $10,394 $7,520 $2,874 Monthly repayment until property is sold (78 months until 11 year mark) $586,560

All amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar

Cost of purchasing a new launch and staying until your youngest child finishes primary school:

Description Amount BSD $111,750 Interest expense $722,247 Maintenance fee (Assuming $400/month) $36,000 Property tax $57,085 Total cost $927,082

Maintenance fees and property tax are only payable after TOP

In total, the cost of purchasing a new launch property and holding it for 11 years is $927,082.

What about buying a resale property instead? Let's assume you purchase the Blossomvale unit at $2,950,000.

Description Amount Purchase price $2,950,000 CPF funds $505,000 Cash $466,000 BSD $117,100 Loan required after deducting CPF and cash $2,096,100

Cost of purchasing a resale property and staying for 11 years:

Description Amount BSD $117,100 Interest expense $939,633 Maintenance fee (Assuming $500/month) $66,000 Property tax $98,890 Total cost $1,221,623

You immediately see that buying a resale property incurs a higher cost, assuming all other things equal. Why?

That's because the loan is disbursed periodically and there are no maintenance fees or property taxes to be paid during the construction years.

Although it must be said, we didn't take into account the rental costs when buying a new launch given you mentioned you are able to stay with your parents.

There is an additional benefit to buying a resale here, as you are able to move in almost immediately. There's less stress and adjustment of having to move twice as compared to moving to your parents, and then to a new launch later on.

Of course, it's crazy to imagine paying over a million dollars in costs over 10 years. This is far-fetched as we did not account for property price growth.

So let's do a simple projection to determine the potential profits in both situations. It's important to note that these estimations are rudimentary and intended only as a rough guideline. Depending on market conditions, the actual outcomes may differ from the projections.

We'll also be keeping projections the same across both comparisons so that we can better compare strategies.

We'll gauge our annualised returns by looking at the Property Price Index (PPI) of private residential properties:

For our purpose, we'll only be looking at the past 10 years' worth of data — 2012 to 2022. This results in an annualised growth rate of 2.21 per cent.

Over an 11-year period, here's what the capital gains look like:

Time period Capital gains Starting point $0 Year One $62,830 Year Two $127,049 Year Three $192,687 Year Four $259,776 Year Five $328,347 Year Six $398,434 Year Seven $470,070 Year Eight $543,289 Year Nine $618,126 Year 10 $694,616 Year 11 $772,798

Taking the cost of $927,082 into consideration, you could potentially make a loss of $154,284. This is natural given the assumed high interest rate environment continues for 11 years. If interest rates were lower on average, you could turn a profit.

Now, let's do a similar projection for the scenario where you purchase a resale unit at Blossomvale. We will use the same annualised growth rate of 2.21 per cent.

Time period Capital gains Starting point $ – Year One $65,195 Year Two $131,831 Year Three $199,939 Year Four $269,553 Year Five $340,705 Year Six $413,430 Year Seven $487,761 Year Eight $563,736 Year Nine $641,390 Year 10 $720,759 Year 11 $801,883

Taking the cost of $1,221,623 into consideration, you could potentially make a loss of $419,740.

By assuming a similar growth rate, it's evident that the potential financial loss associated with purchasing a new launch property is considerably less compared to buying a resale property.

The reduced expenses resulting from the deferred payment plan and the exclusion of maintenance and property tax payments during the construction period make a significant impact.

What this means is that in a high-interest rate environment, purchasing a new launch is financially less expensive as you wouldn't have to borrow everything right away — and the cost of ownership only increases once the development TOPs.

This would normally be offset by the fact that you'd have to rent a place to stay, but in your case, staying with your parents is an option.

The alternative is to purchase the resale property and rent it out right away for rental income. You'll then stay with your parents. While it sounds great, the cost of ownership plus the high-interest environment would more or less negate your rental income.

Let's not forget that property tax on non-owner occupied properties is much higher than owner-occupied ones. In this case, it may not make a lot of sense to buy a resale property just to rent it out and move in with your parents.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to recognise that the performance of individual projects differs, and the profitability of your investment ultimately relies on the particular property you choose to purchase.

Now let's consider your second option:

Option two: Sell the HDB and buy two properties

Buying two properties sounds great on the surface but it comes with one main sacrifice — your own stay-home may not be as big, or as centrally-located (depending on your criteria).

This means that you may not be able to find one that fulfils all your requirements.

These are some of the available units on the market that matches your requirements as much as possible. We will assume the higher affordability of $1.8 million for your own stay property.

Project Tenure Completion year District Size (sq ft) No. of bedrooms Price Westwood Residences 99 years 2018 22 1,238 Four $1,500,000 Wandervale 99 years 2019 23 1,130 Three $1,430,000 Sol Acres 99 years 2019 23 1,163 Four $1,650,000

Regarding the investment property, we will look at two-bedroom units as they generally possess stronger resale potential and will attract a larger pool of buyers compared to one-bedroom units. Here are a few relatively new developments priced below $1.3 million that currently offer favourable rental yields.

Project Tenure Completion year District Size (sq ft) Unit type Price Avg rent (Mar – May) Avg rental yield Sol Acres 99 years 2019 23 732 2b2b $1,050,000 $3,433 3.9 per cent Twin VEW 99 years 2021 05 743 2b2b $1,300,000 $4,675 4.3 per cent Grandeur Park Residences 99 years 2021 16 581 2b1b $1,210,000 $3,983 Four per cent

Similarly, we will look at the cost involved and also do a simple projection to determine the potential profits. We will be using the same annualised growth rate of 2.21 per cent as in option one as a fair comparison.

Let's say you were to purchase a unit at Wandervale for your own stay and another one at Twin VEW for investment and hold them for 11 years, here's how it could play out:

Purchase your own stay unit at Wandervale

In Q2 2023, there were 24 three-bedroom transactions made in Wandervale with an average price of $1,394,912. We will use this as the purchase price.

Description Amount Purchase price $1,394,912 CPF funds $252,500 Cash $233,000 BSD $40,396 Loan required after deducting CPF and cash $949,808

Cost of purchasing a unit at Wandervale and staying for 11 years:

Description Amount BSD $40,396 Interest expense (27 year tenure with a 4.6 per cent interest rate) $422,151 Maintenance fee (Assuming $350/month) $46,200 Property tax $18,315 Total cost $527,062

Time period Capital gains Starting point $0 Year One $30,828 Year Two $62,336 Year Three $94,542 Year Four $127,459 Year Five $161,103 Year Six $195,491 Year Seven $230,639 Year Eight $266,563 Year Nine $303,282 Year 10 $340,812 Year 11 $379,172

Taking the cost of $527,062 into consideration, the potential loss made after 11 years is $147,890.

Now let's look at the two-bedroom investment unit:

In Q2 2023, there were two two-bedroom transactions made in Twin VEW with an average sale price of $1,279,000. We will use this as the purchase price.

Description Amount Purchase price $1,279,000 CPF funds $252,500 Cash $233,000 BSD $35,760 Loan required after deducting CPF and cash $829,260

Cost of purchasing a unit at Twin VEW and renting it out for 11 years:

Description Amount BSD $35,760 Interest expense (30 year tenure with a 4.6 per cent interest rate) $377,354 Maintenance fee (Assuming $300/month) $39,600 Property tax $106,788 Rental income (Assuming rent of $4,675/month and no vacancy period) $617,100 Agency fees (Payable once every two years) $25,245 Total profits $32,353

Lots of the rental income gets eaten up by the interest expense and property tax!

Twin VEW Purchase Property Price (2.21 per cent Growth) Capital Gains Purchased At $1,279,000 Year One $1,307,266 $28,266 Year Two $1,336,156 $57,156 Year Three $1,365,686 $86,686 Year Four $1,395,867 $116,867 Year Five $1,426,716 $147,716 Year Six $1,458,246 $179,246 Year Seven $1,490,474 $211,474 Year Eight $1,523,413 $244,413 Year Nine $1,557,080 $278,080 Year 10 $1,591,492 $312,492 Year 11 $1,626,664 $347,664

Adding the profits of $32,353, the potential profits made after 11 years is $347,664.

Total profits from both properties: $380,017

From a financial standpoint, it's obvious that selling your HDB to buy two properties results in a better financial outcome. Why? Because a part of your property budget is put into an income-producing asset — Twin VEW. If you had purchased just one property, the entire budget is spent on an own-stay home instead.

This is why selling your HDB to buy two properties could possibly yield a profit of $380,017 compared to option one which yields a loss of $154,284 and $419,740 for a new and resale property purchase respectively.

Aside from the dollars and cents, another notable benefit of purchasing two properties is the clear separation between your primary residence and your investment.

This means that if you decide to sell the investment property, your living situation remains unaffected. Furthermore, acquiring two properties helps diversify risk, and by renting out the investment property, the rental income acts as a buffer and helps to partially offset monthly expenses while you wait for property prices to appreciate.

As we've stressed before, the profitability of any investment ultimately hinges on the specific project you choose.

Since we are on the topic of buying one for own stay and another for investment, our minds naturally turn to such a product designed for this use case: Dual-key units.

Option three: Buy a dual-key unit

With a dual key unit, you have the advantage of residing in the property while simultaneously renting out a portion of it while still maintaining your privacy.

However, your preferences for the Western/Central region and proximity to a reputable school may limit the choices since this unit type is not available in every development.

Currently, there is one property that meets these criteria available on the market:

Project Tenure Completion year District Size (sq ft) No. of bedrooms Price Whistler Grand 99 years 2022 05 1,270 Four (Three + Studio) $2,399,999

One possible drawback of a dual key unit is that it caters to a specific audience: Buyers who desire to reside in the property while generating rental income and preserving their privacy, or families who want to live together while having individual spaces.

Consequently, when it comes to selling the property in the future, it may prove more challenging compared to a conventional three or four-bedroom unit.

Let's look at the costs involved in this scenario. We are assuming an interest rate of 4.6 per cent on the loan.

Description Amount Purchase price $2,399,999 CPF funds $505,000 Cash $466,000 BSD $89,599 Loan required after deducting CPF and cash $1,518,598

Cost of purchasing a unit at Whistler Grand and renting out the studio for 11 years:

Description Amount BSD $89,599 Interest expense $680,752 Maintenance fee (Assuming $420/month) $55,440 Property tax $60,280 Rental income (Assuming $2,500/month and no vacancy period) $330,000 Agency fee (Payable once every two years) $13,500 Total cost $569,571

Since we do not have access to data on studio rental transactions, we opted for a conservative rental estimate of $2,500 per month, considering the current asking prices ranging from $2,800 to $3,000

We will also do a simple projection for an 11-year holding period, employing the same average annualised growth rate of 2.21 per cent.

Time period Capital gains Starting point $0 Year One $53,040 Year Two $107,252 Year Three $162,662 Year Four $219,297 Year Five $277,184 Year Six $336,349 Year Seven $396,823 Year Eight $458,632 Year Nine $521,808 Year 10 $586,380 Year 11 $652,379

Taking into consideration the costs of $569,571, the potential profits after 11 years is $82,808.

To summarise…

Here's a look at your total profits at the end of 11 years based on the different options:

Option #One A — Buy a new launch and move in with your parents = Loss of $154,284

Option #One B — Buy a resale property and move in = Loss of $419,740

Option #Two — Sell your HDB, buy a dual-key unit = Profit of $82,808

Option #Three — Sell your HDB, and buy two private property = Profit of 347,664

Options two and three are more profitable given the the utilisation of your property to draw rental income. If we're going purely by this metric, options two and three would be our choice.

However, there are many fundamental reasons why just looking at just these numbers do not make sense.

When buying a new launch, you have an advantage of choice right at the start. Even though balloting is the norm now, it's still much easier to buy a new launch property with the number of units available.

Moreover, buying a resale property is really dependent on whether there's supply, to begin with — and we're still in a low-supply situation today.

While our study has shown that the average profits between new and resale purchases are quite similar, it is easier to identify value buys in new launches compared to sporadic resale units hitting the market.

This is because developers may misprice (lower or higher) their units, and it's just a lot easier to pick between different stacks based on their price differences to gun for a unit that'll likely appreciate more.

However, it is important to consider whether residing at your parent's place for a three-four year duration is a feasible solution, as your children are growing and may require more space. Renting a place during this period can incur significant costs.

Opting for a resale property may cost the most, but you do get to move in right away. This is a huge advantage from a lifestyle perspective as you wouldn't have to deal with privacy issues when staying with your family.

Opting to buy two properties allows you to keep your primary home and investment property separate, providing greater flexibility. If the investment property performs well and you decide to sell it, your living situation will remain unaffected. Renting out the unit also helps offset mortgage expenses and reduces costs.

The last option of purchasing a dual key unit offers a combination of benefits. However, selling the property in the future may pose challenges due to the smaller target audience for this unit type.

As an own-stay home, you may not like the idea of sharing the same front entrance as your tenant — particularly if you don't get along.

