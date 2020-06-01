What can a debt collector in Singapore actually do?

Although debt collectors in Singapore follow a code of conduct, it's not the same as having an actual law. It helps to be aware of what debt collectors can or cannot do.

In theory, the Credit Collection Association of Singapore (CCAS) has a code of conduct for their debt collectors. But then again, so did pirates in the 19th century.

Having a code of conduct is not the same as being bound by an actual law. While there have been recent calls for laws governing debt collection, the Singapore government hasn't passed one yet.

So in the meantime, you should focus on knowing what debt collectors can or can't do:

THERE IS A STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS TO LOANS FROM FAMILY AND FRIENDS

First, note that it is legal to lend to friends and family without a license, at any agreed upon interest rate (it's not legal to lend to businesses). However, the written agreement (the IOU) is subject to a statute of limitations.

Debtors must initiate legal claims within six years of the stipulated repayment date. After that, the borrower is not obliged to pay.

If there is no IOU, or the statute of limitations is past, you may not be obliged to make repayment - no matter what the debt collectors may tell you.

DEBT COLLECTORS CAN TALK TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS