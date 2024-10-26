What to expect in the 5 BTO projects set to launch in February 2025

The October BTO 2024 sales exercise may have just started, but if you didn't take part this time, don't worry — there's plenty more to look forward to.

Coming up in February 2025, five new Build-To-Order (BTO) projects will be launched, offering around 5,000 flats across Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Woodlands, and Yishun.

It's not too late if you haven't applied for the HFE letter yet. This could still be a great opportunity for you, especially if you missed out on the October BTO launch.

BTO projects in February 2025

In the February BTO 2025 launch, five new projects are expected to be up for sale. These developments will offer around 5,000 flats in total, with various unit types available across four main locations. The projects include:

Tanjong Rhu (Kallang/Whampoa): This project will feature 800 units consisting of 2-room flexi, 3-room, and 4-room flats.

Chencharu (Yishun): Two separate projects in Chencharu will offer a combined total of 1,510 units.

Mei Chin Road (Queenstown): This project will bring 1,110 units to the market.

Woodlands: A large development in Woodlands, with 1,540 units, will also be available.

Each project offers something unique, and depending on your preferences, you might find one that fits your needs perfectly.

Tanjong Rhu project

The Tanjong Rhu project is situated in a prime location near the Geylang River, offering easy access to four MRT stations: Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Stadium, and Mountbatten. Because of its proximity to the city centre and its connections to public transport, it is expected to fall under the Prime category.

Flats here are likely to offer beautiful views of the Geylang River, Marina East, and the Singapore Sports Hub, making them highly sought after.

Property analysts anticipate a high volume of applications, especially from those who previously applied for the Tanjong Rhu Riverfront I and II projects without success. If you've been waiting for another opportunity, this could be your chance.

The site for this development has been re-parcelled, and its plot ratio was increased following amendments to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)'s Masterplan.

If you're planning to apply, be aware that this project, being in the Prime category, will come with certain resale restrictions. These flats will have a 10-year Minimum Occupation Period, and there will be a subsidy clawback of six per cent to nine per cent, similar to what was seen in October's sales exercise.

It's worth noting that the earlier Tanjong Rhu Riverfront I and II projects, launched in June 2023, saw strong demand for 4-room flats, which were oversubscribed.

However, 3-room flats were under-subscribed. This could give you a sense of which units might be more competitive this time around.

Mei Chin Road project (Queenstown)

Next up, the Mei Chin Road project in Queenstown will offer a variety of units, including 2-room flexi, 3-room, and 4-room flats, with a total of 1,110 units available. If you're looking for a project with excellent connectivity and nearby amenities, this could be a great option.

Located just a 10-minute walk from Queenstown MRT station, the area also offers convenient access to popular spots like Ikea, Anchorpoint Mall, and Queensway Shopping Centre.

Analysts have suggested that the Mei Chin Road project might fall under either the Plus or Prime category, given the wealth of amenities in the vicinity. The site itself was previously home to Mei Chin Secondary and Primary schools, which were demolished between 2022 and 2023 to make way for this new development.

With 450 2-room flexi flats included in the offering, this project is expected to attract a significant number of singles who are looking for a new place to call home.

Woodlands project

Woodlands will be home to one of the largest projects in the February BTO 2025 launch.

The development, located along Admiralty Road, will feature 1,540 units ranging from 2-room flexi to 5-room flats. If you love being close to nature, this project could be a great match.

The area is located near the sea and is surrounded by parks, including Admiralty Park and Woodlands Waterfront Park.

This project is expected to fall under the Standard category, making it a more straightforward option for those not looking for the additional restrictions that come with Plus or Prime flats.

The development is also near Woodlands North MRT station, offering excellent public transport options. Additionally, the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which is expected to be completed in 2026, may boost buyer interest in this project.

Some of the units in the Woodlands project may even offer sea views, which could make them a popular choice for nature lovers and those seeking a tranquil living environment.

Chencharu projects (Yishun)

If you're looking for flats in Yishun, two projects in the Chencharu area will provide a combined total of 1,510 units. The first project, which will offer 840 units, will include amenities such as a supermarket, a preschool, and a residents' network centre.

This development is bounded by Sembawang Road and will likely appeal to families looking for convenience and community facilities.

The second Chencharu project, with 670 units, is situated closer to Khatib MRT station and will be located along Chencharu Link, a new bus-only road. Both Chencharu developments are expected to fall under the Standard category, offering a more flexible option for homebuyers.

However, one thing to note if you're considering applying for one of these flats is the potential for noise concerns, as the projects are located near Sembawang Air Base.

Flats and HDB goals

As part of the ongoing efforts to meet housing demand, the authorities have committed to launching 100,000 BTO flats between 2021 and 2025.

By the end of 2024, a total of 19,637 flats had already been released for sale. To reach the target, about 17,300 more flats are expected to be rolled out in 2025, with February's BTO sales exercise being a key part of this initiative.

