What to expect from June 2026 BTO sales exercise:  Upper Thomson launches and more

For buyers who are not planning to ballot in the upcoming February 2026 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise, June BTO could bring fresh options, particularly in Upper Thomson.

Around 1,600 flats are expected to be launched across three projects in the area, with the first and largest development, about 1,200 units, slated for the June sales exercise.

These launches will be the first public housing projects in Lakeview and Shunfu in more than 40 years, pointing to a renewed push to introduce new homes into this long-established neighbourhood.

Why Upper Thomson is being refreshed

At the heart of these launches is a clear planning objective. The new flats are meant to give buyers more chances to live close to family, especially those with parents or relatives in nearby towns such as Toa Payoh, Bishan, and Ang Mo Kio.

At the same time, the projects are part of a broader effort to renew older estates while keeping them accessible to households of different ages and profiles.

Beyond housing supply, emphasis has also been placed on improving the overall living environment. New amenities and upgraded infrastructure are expected to support daily needs, while also enhancing the neighbourhood for existing residents.

In this way, the projects are positioned not as isolated developments, but as part of a wider plan to keep mature towns active and liveable.

A closer look at the Lakeview BTO launching in June

The first Upper Thomson project to be released will be located along Upper Thomson Road, beside Lakeview Estate. Notably, it sits about a 5-minute walk from Marymount MRT station, which offers direct access to the Circle Line and connections to the city.

The development will comprise five residential blocks, with heights ranging from 18 to 40 storeys. Taller blocks will be placed farther from nearby landed homes, helping the project blend more sensitively into its surroundings.

In terms of flat mix, the project will include:

Around 470 2-room flexi flats

Approximately 740 4-room flats

About 50 public rental flats, which will be integrated into two of the blocks

Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026. However, details such as the project's waiting time have not yet been announced.

Amenities and design features planned for Lakeview

In addition to housing, a range of everyday amenities is planned within the Lakeview development. These include an eatery, bakery, mini-mart, clinic, hair salon, childcare centre, and a residents' network centre, allowing many daily needs to be met close to home.

Design considerations also extend beyond convenience. The residential blocks will be positioned to maximise scenic views, including views toward MacRitchie Reservoir. To improve connectivity, covered linkways will be built to nearby bus stops, offering sheltered access to public transport.

Meanwhile, the existing park connector along Upper Thomson Road will be adjusted to provide easier access to MacRitchie Reservoir, supporting walking, cycling, and outdoor recreation.

2 more BTO projects planned for Upper Thomson

Beyond the Lakeview launch, two additional BTO projects are planned for the Upper Thomson area. Together, they will add about 420 flats, comprising:

130 3-room units

290 4-room units

One site will be located next to the Lakeview project, while the other will be built across the road in Shunfu. These projects are expected to be rolled out within the next two years.

Shared facilities such as playgrounds and fitness stations will be included, with the aim of encouraging interaction across different age groups and fostering a stronger sense of community.

Strong demand expected, but classification remains unclear

Given the location and scale of the Upper Thomson launches, strong demand is widely expected. That said, there is ongoing discussion over whether the projects will fall under the Prime or Plus classification.

Some analysts lean toward a Prime classification, pointing to the projects' proximity to Marymount MRT and their strong transport links. Others, however, believe a Plus classification is more likely, citing their distance from the Bishan town centre and a more limited range of surrounding amenities.

Under the current framework, both Prime and Plus flats come with a 10-year minimum occupation period. However, Prime flats carry a higher subsidy clawback when they are first sold on the resale market, reflecting the greater subsidies provided at launch.

Could June also include a new Ang Mo Kio BTO?

Beyond Upper Thomson, another project worth watching is an upcoming BTO development in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, on the former site of Kebun Baru Primary School. Construction has already begun, although the project will not be launched in February.

With two more BTO exercises scheduled for June and October, the flats could potentially be offered later in the year. HDB has previously said that new flats will be launched in Ang Mo Kio in 2026, as part of efforts to refresh the town.

The project will comprise about 485 units on a site spanning roughly 1.82 hectares, or about two and a half football fields. Piling works began in September 2025, and completion is targeted for the first quarter of 2030. The site is also located about 1km from Mayflower MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

In recent years, Ang Mo Kio has seen limited BTO supply, with projects such as Oak Ville @ AMK (2025), Central Trio @ AMK (2024), and Central Weave @ AMK (2022). While earlier launches were oversubscribed, demand at Oak Ville was weaker, partly due to concerns over its Plus classification and distance from the MRT.

Analysts generally expect the upcoming Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 project to also be classified as Plus, though it is seen as better located than Oak Ville. Its closer proximity to the MRT, nearby schools, a hawker centre, and a supermarket could help support demand, provided pricing and subsidy clawbacks remain reasonable.

The wider BTO supply picture in 2026

Stepping back, around 19,600 BTO flats are expected to be launched in 2026. In the February exercise alone, buyers will see:

4,692 BTO units across several towns

About 1,300 flats with waiting times of under three years

More than 4,300 balance flats from earlier launches

Taken together, the pipeline suggests a steady flow of new housing options through the year, giving buyers multiple opportunities to plan their next move more carefully.

This article was first published in 99.co.