HDB to build about 1,600 flats across 3 BTO projects at Lakeview and Shunfu

About 1,600 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across three housing projects will be constructed in the Lakeview and Shunfu neighbourhood.

Some 1,200 units will belong to the first Lakeview BTO project, which will be available in the June 2026 BTO sales exercise, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday (Feb 2).

Located along Upper Thomson Road, next to Lakeview Estate condominium, the Lakeview project will offer 470 units of 2-room Flexi flats and 740 units of 4-room flats, as well as about 50 units of public rental flats integrated into two of the blocks.

The five residential blocks in all are designed to vary in height from 18 to 40 storeys to offer scenic views of the area, including the nearby MacRitchie Reservoir.

The other two BTO projects — one in Lakeview and one in Shunfu — will together offer about 130 units of 3-room flats and 290 units of 4-room flats.

Construction of the first Lakeview BTO project will begin in the second quarter of 2026. The other two projects will be launched within the next two years, said HDB.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said it this the first time in over 40 years that new public housing projects are being introduced in the established town.

"We want to support family members to live closer to one another for mutual care and support," he added, noting that residents in the constituencies of Bishan-Toa Payoh and Marymount have requested so.

Lakeview and Shunfu are close to the mature estates of Toa Payoh, Bishan and Ang Mo Kio. The nearest MRT station to the planned projects is Marymount station on the Circle Line.

The first BTO project will also boast new amenities, including an eating house, minimart, clinic, bakery, hair salon and a childcare centre.

A three-generation playground with adult and elderly fitness stations will cater to residents of all ages, and the multi-storey car park will host a roof garden.

Additionally, the existing park connector along Upper Thomson Road will be realigned to offer easy access to green spaces such as MacRitchie Reservoir, HDB said.

New covered linkways will also be built to connect the new Lakeview BTO project to the bus stop along Upper Thomson Road.

"HDB will continue to provide home buyers with a range of housing options, including in well-established areas, while enhancing amenities to create a quality living environment for residents to enjoy," the board said.

