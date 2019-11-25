What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme

When we talk about insurance, the Home Protection Scheme is one that is easily overlooked.

Especially for couples and young families with new BTO flats, this is a scheme you should know of, as it serves as an added safety net, in case of unexpected events such as accidents or death.

Administered by the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board, the Home Protection Scheme is compulsory for Singaporeans who pay their monthly home loan repayments via their CPF!

PHOTO: Seedly

WHAT IS THE HOME PROTECTION SCHEME?

The Home Protection Scheme (HPS) is a mortgage-reducing term insurance that protects you and your family should you die or suffer a total permanent disability before the housing loan is fully paid. This means that in an event where something unexpected happens to you, your outstanding home loan will be paid for under the HPS.

DO I NEED TO BE INSURED UNDER HPS?

You have to be insured under HPS if you are using your CPF savings to pay for your monthly housing loan installments on your HDB flat. If you live in a private property, an executive condominium, or a HUDC flat, you don't need to be insured under the HPS.

If you are not using your CPF to service your home loan and still want to be covered under HPS, you can still apply for it.

WHAT DOES THE HOME PROTECTION SCHEME COVER?