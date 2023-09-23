What the HDB BTO flat classification changes would mean for first-time home buyers, parents, couples and singles

In a recent announcement, the government unveiled a significant shift in the Build-to-Order (BTO) housing landscape that will come into effect in the second half of 2024. This development aims to revolutionise the way BTO projects are classified, shifting the focus away from whether they are located in mature or non-mature estates. Instead, they will be categorised under Standard, Plus, or Prime models. On Sept 18, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shed more light on these BTO classification changes and their potential implications for various segments of the population.

BTO housing for singles

One of the most significant changes is the enhanced housing access for singles.

Starting from the second half of 2024, singles will be able to purchase new two-room Flexi BTO flats across the entire island, rather than being restricted to non-mature estates.

In fact, HDB plans to launch up to 14,000 two-room Flexi flats from 2024 to 2026, representing a 30 per cent increase over the past three years. Minister Lee acknowledged the expected surge in housing demand from singles and emphasised the importance of building enough flats to meet this demand before considering further adjustments.

Additionally, the MND is actively exploring new housing typologies such as co-living and inter-generational housing.

First-timers: Homebuyers, parents, and families

First-time home buyers can also look forward to benefits under the new framework. The Enhanced CPF Housing Grant will provide means-tested grants of up to $80,000 for families and $40,000 for singles.

Under this framework, first-timer families will receive two ballot chances across all BTO projects, while first-timer parents and married couples will receive three ballot chances and additional priority through the Family and Parenthood Priority Scheme.

Specific details regarding prioritisation and quotas for different groups will be disclosed in due time.

MOP from five to 10 years

While the majority of HDB flats have a five-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP), the MND has implemented a 10-year MOP for new Plus and Prime flats. Minister Lee explained that this decision aims to strike a balance between promoting owner occupation and providing homeowners with flexibility to move for genuine reasons.

First-time owners of Plus and Prime flats will face a clawback of additional subsidies to ensure these flats are primarily for owner occupation and not for speculative investment or rental purposes.

What happens if I want to move before the 10-year MOP is over?

For those facing genuine reasons to move out before the completion of their 10-year MOP, HDB will assess appeals on a case-by-case basis, offering a measure of flexibility within the new framework.

What other changes are coming?

During their engagements with citizens, the MND received various suggestions, including imposing a hard price cap on Prime and Plus flats. However, Minister Lee stated that setting a hard cap might distort market dynamics.

Instead, the MND will provide additional subsidies on top of market discounts for Standard flats to enhance affordability for a broader range of income levels. This approach aligns with the ministry's commitment to supporting eligible first-time home buyers through progressive grants.

Will the new framework cause a social rift?

Minister Lee addressed concerns that the new framework might exacerbate social stratification. He argued that without these changes, flats in desirable locations would likely become increasingly unaffordable for many Singaporeans over time. Thus, the new framework aims to democratise access to such locations.

How will the new framework affect resale properties?

The impact of the new framework on resale properties will depend on various factors, including market conditions, supply, demand, financing, and homebuyer preferences.

Prime and Plus flats will only enter the resale market approximately 15 years after their initial purchase. In the long term, the stricter restrictions are expected to moderate resale prices to some extent.

The MND will closely monitor the broader resale market's evolution and make necessary adjustments as needed.

Wrapping up

The impending changes in BTO classification represent a significant transformation in Singapore's housing landscape. These changes are designed to cater to the diverse needs of the population, offering enhanced housing access for singles, more benefits for first-time home buyers, and a revamped approach to owner occupation.

While the 10-year MOP for Plus and Prime flats aims to promote responsible homeownership, HDB remains open to assessing appeals from those facing genuine reasons to move earlier. The overall objective of the new framework is to strike a balance between affordability, accessibility, and social inclusion within the realm of public housing in Singapore.

As the transition unfolds, it will be essential for prospective buyers and homeowners to stay informed and adapt to the evolving housing landscape.

This article was first published in 99.co.