What is the impact of the upgrades to Bayshore?

Well, there goes the seaview.

For decades, the residents in the Bayshore Road cluster (three condos: Costa Del Sol, Bayshore Road, and Bayshore Park) have tolerated poor public transport access, and limited amenities, in exchange for one of Singapore’s best sea views.

But with the Long Island Plan underway, these residents are going to lose their beloved seafront views, with all the ships lining up along the coast.

To make it even worse, the Long Island project will likely close large swathes of East Coast Beach; so one of the main selling points of condos like Costa Del Sol (underground beach access) will be diminished; at least for a number of years.

This is the loss of a major amenity, if it means that the BBQ pits, biking trails, fishing piers, and the nearby food village are all shut down.

But there’s some compensation: Bayshore is going to house a new HDB enclave, with MRT stations, shopping, and so forth. And the new MRT station, which should be running by next year, is already visible. These flats are even Plus model flats; and these developments will fix long standing issues of inaccessibility, and sparse amenities.

This has resulted in two conflicting views:

The first is that condos around Bayshore are going to fare badly: they’re losing their view, and the former peace and quiet will be shattered by dense housing blocks and bus malls.

The second is that condos around Bayshore should be celebrating, because the emergence of the MRT station — along with new amenities — will cause values to skyrocket.

Which is correct? I have to admit, it has me stumped. This is like downing sleeping pills with Red Bull; I don’t know which of the two forces are going to win out. But one thing’s for sure: the vibe of the entire Bayshore area is going to change.

We may see a transition from the current "quiet resort" environment, to an emergent hub — perhaps comparable to Paya Lebar or Tampines, in the earlier stages of their upgrading.

Incidentally, if you’re wondering why I don’t just call up the price data and check, it’s because that’s of no real use right now.

Practically every project saw good appreciation in the post-Covid-19 period, especially older condos with bigger units; so while prices have gone up for all three Bayshore Road condos, there’s no way to tell how much of it is due (or not due) to the new enclave.

It also goes to show that, in the long run, even knowing the Master Plan has limited benefits

There were no large residential plots near the Bayshore condos at the time they were built; everything in the area was low-density, all the way up to the Bedok South area. The nearby Lucky Heights estate was – and still is – all landed housing.

Costa Del Sol and Bayshore Park were pushed right up against the coast; building anything else would require it to be underwater. So who could foresee that, at some point during the 99-year lease, Singapore would build an entire island to block the seaview? Or that an HDB enclave would literally spring up out of nowhere?

And as an interesting aside, some residents of Bayshore and Bayshore Park have gone through this before: when Costa Del Sol became the newest condo on the block, many decades back, some units at these two older properties also had their seaview impeded.

And in these cases, the owners also wouldn’t have seen it coming, as Costa Del Sol’s land parcel wasn’t visible on the Master Plan to them – at least not at the time.

In the end, we can study the Master Plan as much as we like; but over periods of five or more years, it’s still a case of "anything goes".

Weekly sales roundup (Nov 20 – Nov 26)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE WATTEN HOUSE $14,496,000 4080 $3,545 FH MIDTOWN MODERN $6,537,000 1808 $3,615 99 yrs (2019) THE CONTINUUM $5,746,000 1905 $3,016 FH 19 NASSIM $4,939,050 1410 $3,503 99 yrs (2019) THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $3,762,586 1625 $2,315 99 yrs (2021)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE THE ARDEN $1,220,000 657 $1,858 99 yrs (2023) ORCHARD SOPHIA $1,285,000 463 $2,776 FH PINETREE HILL $1,316,700 538 $2,446 99 yrs (2022) THE LAKEGARDEN RESIDENCES $1,328,000 592 $2,243 99 yrs (2023) GRAND DUNMAN $1,385,000 549 $2,523 99 yrs (2022)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE 8 NAPIER $6,700,000 2013 $3,329 FH THE SOVEREIGN $6,500,000 2637 $2,465 FH PEBBLE BAY $5,100,000 2626 $1,942 99 yrs (1994) AALTO $3,820,000 1528 $2,499 FH DUET $3,680,000 1744 $2,110 FH

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE SUITES@BRADDELL $650,000 398 $1,632 FH SUITES @ SIMS $655,000 355 $1,844 FH PARC ROSEWOOD $662,672 431 $1,539 99 yrs (2011) JOOL SUITES $725,000 409 $1,772 FH LAVERNE’S LOFT $740,000 474 $1,562 FH

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD THE SOVEREIGN $6,500,000 2637 $2,465 $3,000,000 13 Years DUET $3,680,000 1744 $2,110 $2,319,000 19 Years AMARANDA GARDENS $2,508,000 1259 $1,991 $1,676,000 22 Years ROBERTSON 100 $2,638,888 1152 $2,291 $1,569,688 19 Years HUME PARK II $2,450,000 1475 $1,661 $1,560,000 25 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD THE VERMONT ON CAIRNHILL $2,300,000 915 $2,514 -$200,000 11 Years LUMIERE $985,000 635 $1,551 -$175,000 13 Years THE ROCHESTER RESIDENCES $1,300,000 1023 $1,271 -$50,360 15 Years D’LEEDON $1,308,000 635 $2,060 $6,600 11 Years SIXTEEN35 RESIDENCES $1,000,000 667 $1,498 $12,000 5 Years

Transaction breakdown

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.