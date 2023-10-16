Fancy waterfront living? HDB to launch 2 Bayshore BTO projects in 2024, likely under new Plus model

The first Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in the upcoming Bayshore housing estate are slated for launch in 2024, giving residents the chance to experience waterfront living in the East.

The first two projects comprising 1,400 units could fall under the new Plus model, the Housing Development Board (HDB) said on Monday (Oct 16).

Planned as an extension of Bedok town, the 60-hectare housing precinct will offer about 10,000 new homes when fully developed. Around 7,000 of them will be HDB flats.

The remaining 3,000 units will be private housing.

The housing board said that these two BTO projects will offer two-room flexi to four-room flats, which will come with full-height windows that allow residents to enjoy waterfront views for units facing East Coast Park, or city views for units facing Bedok town.

Another unique design feature? The structural beams and columns within the flat will be kept to the edges.

This will give residents the flexibility of customising their flat's layout according to their preferences and needs, HDB said.

Unveiling the masterplan for the new Bayshore housing estate on Monday evening, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said most homes there will be within a five-minute walk from upcoming MRT stations.

"We will offer a range of housing typologies, including rental flats, to promote more inclusive neighbourhoods," he said at an HDB Awards dinner at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, reported The Straits Times.

Cycling enthusiasts can look forward to a network of cycling and walking paths, which will be connected to the Round Island Route and the upcoming green corridor from East Coast Park to Changi Beach.

Other amenities that residents can enjoy include a new three-hectare park, and Bayshore Drive, a new street that will be lined with shops, eateries, supermarkets as well as medical and health facilities.

The new housing estate will also have multiple walking trails to encourage residents to explore the area and adopt an active lifestyle, HDB said.

The first two Bayshore BTO projects will also see the implementation of smart and sustainable initiatives such as solar-ready roofs and pneumatic waste conveyance system.

From Oct 19, the public can visit the Bayshore exhibition at HDB Hub (ground floor) and give their feedback on the plans.

