What Singaporeans need to know about Temasek's preliminary portfolio performance 2020

Temasek has just announced its preliminary portfolio performance for its last financial year (ending March 31, 2020).

Do note that the final audited, annual consolidated group financials and portfolio performance for the year will only be released in September.

Here are some take away from this announcement.

Portfolio value of $306 billion

Temasek reports a preliminary net portfolio value (NPV) of $306 billion as at March 31, 2020.

We see a slight decrease in One-Year Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of 2.3 per cent, which seems reasonable for such a climate. Most people would have expected a worse result.

Do note that TSR takes into account all dividends distributed to the shareholder, less any capital injections.

Over the last 16 years

If we zoom out to have a longer-term view on this, Temasek's net portfolio value (NPV) tripled over the last 16 years. From S$90 billion as at March 31, 2004.

Shareholders have also enjoyed a compounded return of 7.5 per cent from March 31, 2004 to March 31, 2020.

Temasek portfolio vs indexes around the world

To give a better comparison of the performance of Temasek Portfolio, we take a look at the performance over the last financial year.

Portfolio/ Indices Performance over the last financial year Temasek Portfolio -2.3 per cent MSCI World Index -5.8 per cent MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index -9.0 per cent MSCI Singapore Index -18.3 per cent

Temasek's Net Portfolio Value (NPV) over the years

As at March Net Portfolio Value 2020 $306 Billion 2019 $313 Billion 2018 $308 Billion 2017 $275 Billion 2016 $242 Billion 2015 $266 Billion 2014 $223 Billion 2013 $215 Billion 2012 $198 Billion 2011 $193 Billion

Here's the Net Portfolio Value (NPV) of Temasek over the past 10 years:

Temasek's total share return as at March 31, 2020

Here's the Total Shareholder Return:

Duration TSR in S$ terms Since inception (1974) 14 per cent 20-year 6 per cent 16-year (since 2004) 7 per cent 15-year 6 per cent 10-year 5 per cent One-year -2.28 per cent

Overall, Temasek's portfolio has been quite resilient to crises as compared to some of the indexes in terms of past performance. While past performances do not necessarily depict future performances, we thought the track record seems rather healthy.

There are definitely things we can learn from the way Temasek invests.

