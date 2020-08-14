Which HDB BTO launch in Aug 2020 should you apply for

Thanks to Covid-19 and the Circuit Breaker.

The HDB BTO Launch in May 2020 was deferred till… nobody knew when.

Thankfully, HDB announced that they’re combining it with the HDB BTO Launch in August 2020.

Yep.

The launch in August will feature 8 estates, namely Choa Chu Kang (Non-Mature Estate), Tengah (Non-Mature Estate), Woodlands (Non-Mature Estate), Ang Mo Kio (Mature Estate), Bishan (Mature Estate), Geylang (Mature Estate), Pasir Ris (Mature Estate) and Tampines (Mature Estate).

For a total of 7,862 new units available!

Looking for a BTO flat in these areas?

Let’s have a closer look at what’s available for this HDB BTO Launch for August 2020, shall we?

Note: You can apply for your HDB BTO online by Aug 18, 2020 (Tuesday), 11:59pm. Successful applicants will be determined by a computer ballot, and it’s NOT on a first-come, first-served basis!

TL;DR: HDB BTO launch in Aug 2020 (Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Geylang, Pasir Ris, Tampines)

HDB BTO Launch August 2020 (Non-Mature Estates)

HDB BTO August 2020 Keat Hong Verge in Choa Chu Kang Parc Residences @ Tengah Champions Bliss in Woodlands South UrbanVille @ Woodlands Estate Type Non-Mature Flats Available 571 1,044 349 1,785 Flat Types Available 2-Room Flexi 3-Room 4-Room 2-Room Flexi 3-Room 4-Room 5-Room 2-Room Flexi 4-Room 2-Room Flexi 3-Room 4-Room 5-Room Indicative Price Range (excluding grants) 2-Room Flexi $99,000 - $143,000 3-Room $164,000 - $214,000 4-Room $253,000 - $326,000 2-Room Flexi $108,000 - $157,000 3-Room $198,000 - $248,000 4-Room $303,000 - $364,000 5-Room $418,000 - $489,000 2-Room Flexi $90,000 - $162,000 3-Room $184,000 - $228,000 4-Room $276,000 - $381,000 5-Room $405,000 - $516,000 4-Room Price (including grants) From $193,000 From $243,000 From $216,000 Selection Of Flat September 2020 to April 2021 Estimated Possession Date 31 July 2024 31 December 2026 to 28 February 2027 31 January 2026 31 October 2027 Nearest Expressways Kranji Expressway (KJE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Kranji Expressway (KJE) Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) Seletar Expressway (SLE) Nearest Malls Keat Hong Shopping Centre Teck Whye Shopping Centre West Mall Vista Point 888 Plaza Causeway Point Woodlands North Plaza Nearest MRT Stations Keat Hong LRT Teck Whye LRT Choa Chu Kang MRT Bukit Batok MRT Tengah Plantation MRT [2026] Woodlands South MRT Woodlands MRT Nearest Schools Choa Chu Kang Secondary School ITE College West Jurong Pioneer Junior College South View Primary School Teck Whye Primary School Tech Whye Secondary School Bukit Batok Secondary School Dulwich College Fuhua Secondary School Hong Kah Secondary School Jurong Primary School Jurongville Secondary School Millennia Institute Princess Elizabeth Primary School Yuhua Secondary School Innova Primary School Singapore Sports School Woodgrove Primary School Woodgrove Secondary School Yishun Innova JC Evergreen Primary School Evergreen Secondary School Qihua Primary School Republic Polytechnic Riverside Secondary School Si Ling Primary School Woodlands Primary School

HDB BTO Launch August 2020 (Mature Estates)

HDB BTO August 2020 Kebun Baru Edge in Ang Mo Kio Bishan Towers Dakota One in Geylang Costa Grove in Pasir Ris Tampines GreenCrest Tampines GreenGlade Tampines GreenOpal Estate Type Mature Flats Available 380 472 421 1,070 346 354 1,070 Flat Types Available 4-Room 5-Room 2-Room Flexi 3-Room 4-Room 3-Room 4-Room 2-Room Flexi 3-Room 4-Room 5-Room 3-Room 4-Room 5-Room 4-Room 5-Room 3-Room 4-Room 5-Room Indicative Price Range (excluding grants) 4-Room $423,000 - $550,000 5-Room $571,000 - $725,000 2-Room Flexi $176,000 - $277,000 3-Room $302,000 - $408,000 4-Room $484,000 - $617,000 3-Room $355,000 - $421,000 4-Room $523,000 - $617,000 2-Room Flexi $137,000 - $198,000 3-Room $245,000 - $317,000 4-Room $374,000 - $460,000 5-Room $493,000 - $581,000 3-Room $205,000 - $265,000 4-Room $311,000 - $390,000 5-Room $423,000 - $517,000 4-Room Price (including grants) From $378,000 From $439,000 From $478,000 From $329,000 From $266,000 Selection Of Flat September 2020 to April 2021 Estimated Possession Date 31 July 2026 31 December 2026 31 October 2026 30 April to 30 June 2027 31 May to 30 June 2025 31 January to 28 February 2025 31 October 2026 Nearest Expressways Central Expressway (CTE) Central Expressway (CTE) Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Tampines Expressway (TPE) Tampines Expressway (TPE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Nearest Malls AMK Hub Junction 8 Paya Lebar Quarter Paya Lebar Square Elias Mall White Sands Century Square Our Tampines Hub Tampines Mall Tampines 1 Nearest MRT Stations Ang Mo Kio MRT Bright Hill MRT [2020] Mayflower MRT [2020] Bishan MRT Braddell MRT Dakota MRT Pasir Ris MRT Tampines North MRT [2029] Bedok Reservoir MRT Tampines West MRT Nearest Schools Ang Mo Kio Primary School Ang Mo Kio Secondary School CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' Primary School CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' Secondary School Mayflower Secondary School Beatty Secondary School Catholic High School Guangyang Primary School Guangyang Secondary School Raffles Institution Broadrick Secondary School Chung Cheng High School (Main) Kong Hwa Primary School Tanjong Katong Girls' School Elias Park Primary School Hai Sing Catholic School Loyang View Secondary School Meridian Secondary Park View Primary School Tampines Meridian Junior College Changkat Primary School Changkat Changi Secondary School Junyuan Primary School Springfield Secondary School Temasek Polytechnic

HDB BTO Launch August 2020 (Non-Mature Estates)

For non-mature estates, two of the HDB BTO projects are in the West.

While one is in the North.

There will be 571 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, and 4-Room flats available for Keat Hong Verge.

How much will the Keat Hong Verge HDB BTO flats cost?

PHOTO: HDB

Even though Choa Chu Kang is a non-mature estate.

The subscription rate for a 4-Room flat during the Teck Whye View HDB BTO Launch in February 2018 was a staggering 9.7 (meaning more than 9 applicants applied for one 4-room flat).

PHOTO: HDB

And guess what?

It’s not too far away from where the Keat Hong Verge August 2020 HDB BTO is (bounded by Choa Chu Kang Grove and Keat Hong Link).

PHOTO: HDB

For the Teck Whye View February 2018 HDB BTO, a 4-Room flat starts from $295,000 (excluding grants).

Value-wise, that’s not too bad considering that’s it right next to Bukit Panjang MRT station and Hillion Mall.

However, you’ll notice that the Keat Hong Verge August 2020 HDB BTO is not as near to an MRT station — even though it is close to two LRT stations.

This means that you’ll have to take a feeder bus (2 or 3 bus stops away) or the LRT to get to the main North-South lines.

Which is probably why the starting price for a 4-Room HDB flat in the Keat Hong Verge August 2020 HDB BTO project starts at $253,000 (excluding grants) instead.

That’s slightly cheaper than the Teck Whye View February 2018 HDB BTO offering.

And overall, the cheapest August 2020 HDB BTO project you can apply for.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Keat Hong Shopping Centre

Teck Whye Shopping Centre

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Keat Hong LRT (BP3)

Teck Whye LRT (BP4)

Choa Chu Kang MRT (NS4/ BP1/ JS1)

What are the nearest schools?

Type Name of School Primary School South View Primary Tech Whye Primary Secondary Choa Chu Kang Secondary ITE ITE College West Junior College Jurong Pioneer JC

Located in the new Tengah Town and bounded by Tengah Park Avenue and Tengah Drive.

PHOTO: HDB

Parc Residences @ Tengah will have 1,044 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats available for application.

How much will the Parc Residences @ Tengah HDB BTO flats cost?

PHOTO: HDB

To get a feel for the prices, here’re the indicative prices from the Tengah May 2019 and Nov 2019 HDB BTO launches:

Tengah BTO Indicative Price Nov 2019 (excl grants) Tengah BTO Indicative Price May 2019 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi $110,000 - $167,000 From $106,000 3-Room $208,000 - $256,000 From $192,000 4-Room $302,000 - $381,000 From $309,000 5-Room $409,000 - $510,000 From $415,000 3Gen $442,000 - $504,000 -

So for a 4-room flat in Tengah, you can realistically expect it to start around the $300,000 (excluding grants) mark.

And it seems like HDB has managed to keep the prices quite close to that.

A 4-Room HDB flat in the Parc Residences @ Tengah August 2020 HDB BTO starts at $303,000 (excluding grants).

What are the nearest shopping malls?

West Mall

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Bukit Batok MRT (NS2)

Tengah Plantation MRT (JE1) [note: will be completed in 2026]

What are the nearest schools?

Type Name of School Primary School Jurong Primary Princess Elizabeth Primary Secondary School Bukit Batok Secondary Fuhua Secondary Hong Kah Secondary Jurongville Secondary Yuhua Secondary Centralised Institute Millennia Institute International School Dulwich College

There are two HDB BTO projects offered in Woodlands.

Champions Bliss has a total of 349 units of 2-Room Flexi and 4-Room flats to choose from.

PHOTO: HDB

Whereas the UrbanVille @ Woodlands has a total of 1,785 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats for booking.

PHOTO: HDB

FYI: if you need your HDB BTO flat asap…

The estimated possession date for Champions Bliss is 31 January 2026.

While UrbanVille @ Woodlands is 31 October 2027.

How much will the Champions Bliss and UrbanVille @ Woodlands HDB BTO flats cost?

The most recent Woodlands HDB BTO launch in that area was the Champions Green May 2019 HDB BTO.

In fact, it’s directly across the Champions Bliss August 2020 HDB BTO.

PHOTO: HDB

For comparison, here’re the indicative prices for the Champions Green May 2019 HDB BTO:

Woodlands South BTO Indicative Price May 2019 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi From $86,000 3-Room From $165,000 4-Room From $244,000 5-Room From $336,000

While I initially estimated that the UrbanVille units might command a slight premium over Champions Bliss units.

Due to its proximity to the regional centre and Woodlands MRT.

It seems like HDB has kept the prices the same for both HDB BTO projects.

Overall, a 4-Room HDB flat in a Woodlands August 2020 HDB BTO project starts at $276,000 (excluding grants).

What are the nearest shopping malls?

For Champions Bliss in Woodlands South HDB BTO:

Vista Point

888 Plaza

For the UrbanVille @ Woodlands HDB BTO:

Causeway Point

Woodlands North Plaza

What are the nearest MRT stations?

For Champions Bliss in Woodlands South HDB BTO:

Woodlands South MRT (TE3)

For the UrbanVille @ Woodlands HDB BTO:

Woodlands MRT (NS9/ TE2)

What are the nearest schools?

For Champions Bliss in Woodlands South HDB BTO:

Type Name of School Primary School Innova Primary Woodgrove Primary Secondary School Woodgrove Secondary Junior College Yishun Innova JC Specialised Independent School Singapore Sports School

For the UrbanVille @ Woodlands HDB BTO:

div class="table-wrapper">

Type Name of School Primary School Evergreen Primary Qihua Primary Si Ling Primary Woodlands Primary Secondary School Evegreen Secondary Riverside Secondary Polytechnics Republic Poly

HDB BTO Launch August 2020 (Mature Estates)

Prefer a flat in a mature estate?

There are a total of 5 HDB BTO locations to choose from!

Kebun Baru Edge will have 380 units of 4-Room and 5-Room flats up for grabs.

PHOTO: HDB

It will be located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and across the street from the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

How much will the Kebun Baru Edge in Ang Mo Kio HDB BTO flats cost?

The most recent BTO launch in that area was the Ang Mo Kio Court May 2016 HDB BTO.

I know.

That’s damn loooong ago.

PHOTO: HDB

Here’re the indicative prices:

Ang Mo Kio BTO Indicative Price May 2016 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi From $142,000 4-Room From $382,000 5-Room From $515,000 3Gen From $541,000

Since it’s been 4 years (read: have to factor in property appreciation).

And Ang Mo Kio is a relatively popular place to live in.

My initial estimate for a 4-Room HDB BTO flat starts from $400,000 and up (excluding grants).

And… I wasn’t too far off.

A 4-Room HDB flat in the Kebun Baru Edge in Ang Mo Kio August 2020 HDB BTO project starts at $423,000 (excluding grants).

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Ang Mo Kio Hub

What are the nearest MRT atations?

Ang Mo Kio MRT (NS16/ CR11)

Bright Hill MRT (TE7 / CR13) [note: will be completed in 2020]

Mayflower MRT (TE6) [note: will be completed in 2020]

What are the nearest schools?

Type Name of School Primary School Ang Mo Kio Primary CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' Primary Secondary School Ang Mo Kio Secondary CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' Secondary Mayflower Secondary

HDB BTO launches in Bishan are really rare, so you can expect this particular project to be damn popular.

In fact, the last time there was an HDB BTO in Bishan was waaaaaay back in 2006.

And there were only studio apartments available then.

For Bishan Towers, you’ll have 472 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, and 4-Room flats to choose from.

PHOTO: HDB

If you suay suay (Hokkien: unlucky) fail to get a flat here during the August 2020 HDB BTO launch.

Fret not.

Back in 2019, HDB revealed that Bishan could get 1,504 new BTO flats near Bishan MRT by 2025.

It’s this plot of land that’s along Bishan Street 14, and it’s right next to the Kallang River:

PHOTO: The Straits Times

You’ll just have to wait a little longer but it might be worth it since it’s much closer to Bishan MRT than Bishan Towers.

Watch out for the November 2020 HDB BTO Launch if you’re interested!

How much will the Bishan Towers HDB BTO flats cost?

PHOTO: HDB

Bishan has a reputation for being a centrally located, family-friendly estate, which has plenty of good schools in the vicinity.

It’s also a mature estate that is fully developed with plenty of amenities and really expensive condominiums.

All of these factors mean that its value will probably skyrocket once the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) is over.

So you can be sure that a premium will be tagged to the HDB BTO Launch prices.

And that this particular project will probably be ridiculously over-subscribed.

Since the last HDB BTO was so long ago, the prices wouldn’t mean much as an estimate.

Instead, I checked the resale flat prices within that area.

And found a 4-Room flat on Bishan Street 13, which transacted at $425,000 in May 2020.

Toldja it would be steep…

For a 4-Room HDB flat in the Bishan Towers August 2020 HDB BTO, get ready to fork out at least $484,000 (excluding grants).

Or maybe look at resale..?

#justsaying

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Junction 8

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Bishan MRT (NS17/ CC15)

Braddell MRT (NS18)

What are the nearest schools?

Type Name of School Primary School Catholic High School Guangyang Primary Secondary School Beatty Secondary Guangyang Secondary Raffles Institution

If you’re looking for something near CBD and Downtown, then this is it.

Dakota One will offer 420 units of 3-Room and 4-Room flats.

How much will the Dakota One in Geylang HDB BTO flats cost?

PHOTO: HDB

The nearest HDB BTO projects are Dakota Breeze and Pine Vista, both were launched in May 2017.

FYI, the subscription rate for a 4-Room flat then was 5.2.

So you can bet that competition this time around will be stiff.

PHOTO: HDB

Here’re the indicative prices of the Dakota Breeze and Pine Vista May 2017 HDB BTO:

Geylang BTO Indicative Price May 2017 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi From $179,000 3-Room From $349,000 4-Room From $489,000

Yep.

It’s pretty steep, and that was back in 2017.

Considering its prime location and amenities nearby.

It’s safe to say that you can expect a 4-Room HDB BTO flat to start from around $489,000 (excluding grants).

For a 4-Room HDB flat in the Dakota One in Geylang August 2020 HDB BTO, prices start at a whopping $523,000 (excluding grants).

If you’re looking for the most expensive project to apply to… Dakota One is the one.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Paya Lebar Quarter

Paya Lebar Square

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Dakota MRT (CC8)

Note: the train station is just right across the road from your block

What are the nearest schools?

Type Name of School Primary School Kong Hwa School Secondary School Broadrick Secondary Chung Cheng High School (Main) Tanjong Katong Girls' School

Costa Grove in Pasir Ris will have a total of 1,070 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats available for booking.

PHOTO: HDB

The BTO is bounded by Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Pasir Ris Green.

How much will the Costa Grove in Pasir Ris HDB BTO flats cost?

It’s been almost a decade since I last saw an HDB BTO project in Pasir Ris.

The last one was back in May 2011: Costa Ris and Golden Lily.

The prices aren’t going to a good gauge since it’s so long ago, but just for reference sake:

Pasir Ris BTO Indicative Price May 2011 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi $120,000 - $143,000 3-Room $194,000 - $225,000 4-Room $294,000 - $347,000 5-Room $362,000 - $436,000

It’s highly unlikely that a 4-Room HDB BTO flat in Pasir Ris is going to start from $294,000 in 2020.

So, I checked the resale flat prices within that area.

And found a 4-Room HDB flat on Pasir Ris Drive 3, which transacted at $408,000 in December 2019.

PHOTO: HDB

For a 4-Room HDB flat in the Costa Grove in Pasir Ris August 2020 HDB BTO, prices start at $374,000 (excluding grants).

And bruv, since it’s only a couple of minutes’ walk away from Pasir Ris MRT station.

This makes it an extremely strong contender if I’m looking for a BTO in the East.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Elias Mall

White Sands

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Pasir Ris MRT (EW1 / CR5/ CP1)

What are the nearest schools?

Type Name of School Primary School Elias Park Primary Park View Primary Secondary School Hai Sing Catholic Loyang View Secondary Meridien Secondary Junior College Tampines Meridien JC

The Tampines August 2020 HDB BTO has 3 projects to choose from.

In Tampines North, Tampines GreenCrest will have 346 units of 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room.

PHOTO: HDB

And Tampines GreenGlade will have 354 units of 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room to choose from.

PHOTO: HDB

Further down south, closer to Bedok Reservoir, Tampines GreenOpal will have 1,070 units of 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room available for booking.

How much will the Tampines GreenCrest, Tampines GreenGlade, and Tampines GreenOpal HDB BTO flats cost?

PHOTO: HDBPHOTO: HDB

The most recent HDB BTO Launch in Tampines North was the Tampines GreenGlen September 2019 HDB BTO.

It’s right in the middle of where Tampines GreenCrest and Tampines GreenGlade will be.

Here’re the indicative prices:

Tampines North BTO Indicative Price September 2019 (excl grants) 4-Room From $312,000 5-Room From $418,000

Since both HDB BTOs are practically next to each other and it was launched not too long ago…

I estimated a 4-Room HDB flat in Tampines North to cost about $312,000 (excluding grants).

.

.

.

The most recent HDB BTO Launch in Tampines West was the Tampines GreenGem November 2018 HDB BTO.

It’s just down the road from where Tampines GreenOpal will be.

Here’re the indicative prices:

Tampines BTO Indicative Price Nov 2018 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi $134,000 - $186,000 3-Room $240,000 - $281,000 4-Room $352,000 - $426,000 5-Room $472,000 - $550,000

And again, considering that both BTO projects are pretty near to each other.

I estimated a 4-Room HDB flat in Tampines West to start from $352,000 (excluding grants).

.

.

.

As it turns out, HDB decided to keep the prices for Tampines GreenCrest, Tampines GreenGlade, and Tampines GreenOpal the same.

Which is good news, because you’re free to choose whether you’d like to live a little closer to Tampines North.

Or around the Bedok Reservoir area, without worrying about a price premium.

With that said, a 4-Room HDB flat in a Tampines August 2020 HDB BTO project will start from $311,000 (excluding grants).

What are the nearest shopping malls?

Century Square

Our Tampines Hub

Tampines Mall

Tampines 1

And if you take a short bus ride, you’ll find yourself in Ikea Tampines (meatballs and chicken wings, anyone?) and Giant Hypermarket.

Need to catch a flight for your next holiday?

Changi Airport is only a 10 minutes cab ride away.

What are the nearest MRT stations?

For the Tampines GreenCrest and Tampines GreenGlade HDB BTO:

Tampines North MRT (CR6) [note: will be completed in 2029]

For the Tampines GreenOpal HDB BTO:

Bedok Reservoir MRT (DT30)

Tampines West MRT (DT31)

What are the nearest schools?

Type Name of School Primary School Changkat Primary Junyuan Primary Secondary School Changkat Changi Secondary Springfield Secondary Polytechnic Temasek Poly

What happened to HDB’s pilot launch of the Assisted Living flats?

The Bukit Batok HDB BTO from May 2020’s HDB BTO Launch is noticeably missing from August 2020’s HDB BTO Launch.

It’s particularly significant to some Singaporeans because it’s the pilot launch of HDB’s Assisted Living Flats.

Which caters to the needs of seniors aged 65 and above.

And that’s understandable since we’re still exiting Circuit Breaker in phases and “senior-centric activities will continue to be suspended” during Phase 2.

Naturally, they’re postponing the launch to a later date when they can properly reach out to their intended target audience.

