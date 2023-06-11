Which types of condos were bought below $1m since the start of 2023?

With the increase in new launch condo prices, homebuyers have much to consider before purchasing a new property. After all, an attractive price is not everything in the current economic climate. Buyers want to make sure that their monthly mortgage payments are within reach.

If you’re searching for a new condo and have a budget to stick to, you might be interested in condos below $1 million.

We’ve compiled some statistics from 99.co’s Researcher data to find out which condos were transacted below S$1 million since the start of 2023.

Since the start of the year, there have been 934 condo transactions below $1 million. Of these, 843 were resale transactions, 83 were sub-sales and 8 were new sale transactions (accurate as of 6 June 2023).

Here’s a breakdown of the unit types, locations, tenure and sizes of condo units transacted below S$1 million since the start of 2023.

Resale condos below $1 million

Unsurprisingly, the bulk of condos below S$1 million were resale transactions. Based on unit sizes, it also makes sense that 1 and 2-bedroom units make up most of these transactions.

But we want to find out how many 3 or 4-bedroom condos were transacted below S$1 million.

4-bedroom

There were no 4-bedroom condo transactions below $1 million.

However, when we increased the price slightly to $1.3 million, there were six resale condo transactions.

Four of these were from Symphony Suites, a condo in Yishun which TOP-ed in 2019. With a size of 1,023 sqft, they were sold from $1.25 to $1.28 million ($1,222 psf to $1,252 psf). The other two transactions were from Regent Grove (TOP: 2000) and Rosewood (TOP: 2003).

It’s interesting that Symphony Suites just TOP-ed four years ago but prices are still comparable to the other two condos which TOP-ed more than 20 years ago. This is due to the smaller sizes of units at Symphony Suites. In terms of psf price, Regent Grove sold its 4-bedroom unit for $916.67 while Rosewood sold for S$907.82.

3-bedroom

There were 14 transactions of 3-bedroom condos below $1 million.