Record number of 4-room HDB resale flats sold for at least $1m in Q1 2023: Here's where to find them

TODAY recently reported that a record number of 4-room flats were sold for at least $1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Citing Wong Siew Ying, Head of Research and Content at PropNex Realty, the article highlighted that the number of 4-room flats transacting for at least $1 million (21) is three times the number sold in the same period last year.

In fact, last year saw 38 of such flats changing hands.

It seems like 4-room flats selling for at least a million dollars is a rising trend.

According to Christine Sun, Senior Vice President of Research and Analytics at OrangeTee and Tie, the number of million-dollar 4-room flats has increased on a quarterly basis. Q3 2022 saw six 4-room million-dollar flats sold, before rising to 13 units in Q4 2022.

The same trend is observed when we look at the proportion of 4-room flats sold per month in the last quarter, based on the 99.co-SRX flash reports.

For instance, out of the 40 million-dollar flats sold in January, seven were 4-room flats, comprising 17.5 per cent of the $1 million flat sales.

The proportion increased to 20.8 per cent in February, when five of the 24 million-dollar flats sold in the month were 4-room flats.

Last month, nearly a quarter of the million-dollar flats (23.1 per cent, or 9 out of 39) were 4-room flats. This is also a monthly record for the number of 4-room flats sold for at least a million dollars.

With that, we at 99.co have compiled a list of HDB projects that have recorded million-dollar 4-room flat transactions so far.

Those marked with an asterisk (*) are also the all-time high prices in the estate for the flat type, as of writing.

This article was first published 99.co.