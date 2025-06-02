$1,097 for 3 pieces: Woman calls cop over clothing bill at Far East Plaza shop

Angered that she was charged $1,097 for three pieces of clothing at a store in Far East Plaza, a shopper called the police on them.

The 42-year-old shopper, surnamed Zheng (transliterated), was greeted enthusiastically by the store assistant and was even offered clothes to try on when she visited them on Thursday (May 29), reported Shin Min Daily News.

While trying on the clothes, Zheng said she tried asking the store assistant for the prices but her questions were avoided.

She eventually chose two tops and a pair of shorts.

"She told another staff member to pack the clothes I liked and then asked me how I wanted to pay. I was a bit confused at the time, and since she kept chatting with me, I forgot to ask the price for a third time," Zheng told Shin Min.

After swiping her card, Zheng only realised that she had been charged a total of $1,097 for the three pieces of clothing.

Request for refund denied

She reportedly tried to stop the transaction and demanded to know the prices.

The store assistant claimed that the clothes were all imported from Korea, with the top and shorts each priced at $299, and the other top at $499.

Zheng requested a refund but was instead offered a 20 per cent discount, which was subsequently increased to 30 per cent.

The store assistant allegedly explained that she could not process the refund as she was not the owner of the store.

Zheng argued that if a discount could be given after payment, a refund should also be possible. Unable to reach a conclusion, she reportedly called the police.

The woman reported the incident to the Consumers Association of Singapore, and left without bringing the clothes home.

Store responds to allegations

When Shin Min visited the store, the store assistant stated that the shop had been in business for over 20 years and currently has five outlets islandwide.

She claimed that all the products have visible price tags, and said that in the past, when she informed customers of prices, some felt she was being condescending and even scolded her.

She added that she had offered Zheng a discount to avoid conflict, but because the payment was made via bank card, she could not confirm whether the transaction had gone through, and thus could not issue a refund.

She told Shin Min that if the payment had been made in cash, a refund might have been possible.

