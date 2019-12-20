Why I own Berkshire Hathaway shares (Part II)

Previously, I shared about my thesis for investing in Berkshire Hathaway, focusing on Berkshire's team and its balance sheet. As a continuation of my overall thesis, this article will focus on Berkshire's revenue streams, ability to grow, the firm's market valuations as well as investment risks involved.

4. REVENUE STREAMS THAT ARE RECURRING IN NATURE, EITHER THROUGH CONTRACTS OR CUSTOMER-BEHAVIOUR

There are two main components to Berkshire's operating businesses: Insurance, and non-insurance companies.

The insurance part consists primarily of GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. Insurance is a service that organisations and individuals require on an ongoing basis, so there's high levels of recurring activity there. GEICO, in particular, focuses on auto insurance, and that's something drivers need every year.

For the non-insurance portion, two big entities are Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) and Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The former runs railroads in North America and the latter is an energy utility.

Physical products will regularly need to be transported across the continent while energy (such as natural gas and electricity) is something that organisations and individuals require daily.

5. A PROVEN ABILITY TO GROW

Buffett is quite possibly the best capital allocator the world has seen to-date. The table below is taken from Berkshire's 2018 annual report, and it shows the incredible 18.7 per cent annual growth in the company's book value per share since 1965, the year Buffett assumed control. 'Nuff said.

PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway 2018 annual report

In my explanation of this criterion, I mentioned that I'm looking for "big jumps in revenue, net profit, and free cash flow over time." So why the focus on Berkshire's book value per share? That's because Berkshire's main assets for many decades were public-listed stocks.

Although, it's worth pointing out that the company's book value per share is increasingly losing its relevance as a measure of the company's intrinsic economic worth - Berkshire's main value now resides in its subsidiaries.

It must also be said that Berkshire's no slouch when it comes to free cash flow. The table below shows the record of the conglomerate's annual growth in free cash flow of 11 per cent going back to 2007.

I picked 2007 as the starting point to show that Berkshire was still gushing out cash even during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009.

PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway annual reports

6. A HIGH LIKELIHOOD OF GENERATING A STRONG AND GROWING STREAM OF FREE CASH FLOW IN THE FUTURE