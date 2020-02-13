Why slow money is better than fast money

It's only February. When we rang in the new year, who could have predicted that the novel coronavirus would reach our shores.

None of us knows how the stock market will look like in the coming weeks or months. In case you'd like to read more, Chin Hui Leong covers why you should not abandon the stock market given the current situation here.

Events in the past month have shown that when it comes to trying to predict what will happen in the financial markets in the short term, it is essentially an act of futility.

There was one particular event that happened some time ago that I read with great amusement.

CNBC, April 7, 2014: "Scared Dennis Gartman: Get out of stocks"

"[Gartman] pared down his exposure to equities from an average of 100 per cent, to close to zero."

CNBC, April 21, 2014: "Gartman: I'm back in stocks"

"Two weeks after making a substantial call to get out of equities, Dennis Gartman now says that he's reentered the market and has become "pleasantly long" of stocks."

On CNBC's "Fast Money" on April 7, Gartman said that he was "scared" out of all of his positions in stocks by a market reversal the previous Friday. "I'm not sure what happened, but something happened between 11 and 11:15, that everything turned on a dime," he said.

In summary, the "Fast Money" pundit basically sold out almost all of his share positions on 7 April 2014, only to buy it back 14 days later. And, as it turns out, the bold moves were based on his observation of the market over 15 whole minutes.

So, let's put this into context.