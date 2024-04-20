'Did not even do proper research': Suspected scammer 'selling' used items online claims she's moving to Pulau Tekong

Upon first glance, the post on Facebook group Singapore Blessing Give Away by a woman named Katrina Rose seemed harmless enough.

Katrina had simply mentioned that she and her husband were moving away and wanted to sell some of their items as they were unable to bring everything along with them.

Some of these included a Samsung microwave for $260, a 2015 Macbook Air for $500 and a dark brown coffee table for $300.

However, upon further inspection, netizen Kiong Boon Wee noticed something was a little off — Katrina said she was moving to Pulau Tekong.

In a TikTok uploaded on April 12, an amused Boon Wee pointed out that Katrina may be a scammer.

"This lady wants to trick others but did not even do proper research and even claimed to be moving to Tekong with her husband!" he wrote in the captions.

"Since when did Pulau Tekong have housing estates for people to stay at."

For the uninitiated, Pulau Tekong is unhabitable as it is used for Basic Military Training (BMT).

In the comments, other netizens pointed out the same thing — that the island is only used by the army.

One also said that if the woman had mentioned that she was moving to somewhere like Pulau Ubi, it would have been more realistic.

And some netizens even played along and tried to haggle with the alleged scammer.

