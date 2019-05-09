1-for-1 deals this Mother's Day

Although Burpple Beyond deals will be locked all day on Mother's Day (12 May) as per Rules of Use, you can still make full use of these 27 exclusive 1-for-1 deals to give your mom the treat she deserves!

FOR SWEET TREATS

Lobsters & ice cream

1-for-1 Seafood / Crab Roll & Ice Cream - save ~$28

Littlepo

1-for-1 Beverage - save ~$6.20

BCC Tea Studio

1-for-1 Beverage - save ~$3.90

Valid from 10am till 10pm.

Denzy Gelato

1-for-1 Premium Single / Double Scoop - save ~$8.40

The White Ombre Cafe @ Hotel Boss

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$15

Valid from 8am till 9pm.

FOR MEATY FEASTS

The Bettership

1-for-1 Hokkaido Wagyu A4 Beef Bowl - save ~$60

Four Points Eatery

1-for-1 Buffet / Main Dish - save ~$65

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant

1-for-1 Buffet - save ~$65.80

The Square @ Furama

1-for-1 Buffet / Main Dish- save ~$78

Valid from 11.30am to 4pm, and from 6pm till 10.30pm.

Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant

1-for-1 Buffet - save ~$60

Valid from 12nn to 2.30pm, and 6pm to 10.30pm.

Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$24

Paulaner Brauhaus Singapore

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$33

Forlino

1-for-1 4 Course Lunch Set - save ~$100

FOR LAID-BACK EATS

52 Sandwich Shack

1-for-1 Sandwich - save ~$8.40

Wanton Fu

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$5.80

Kajiken

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$13.80

Valid at Square 2 and Bugis outlets.

fArt tArtz (JCube)

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$20

The Grumpy Bear (Thomson Plaza)

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$15

Good Time Eat Drink

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$20

The Best Brew

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$20

Sabio by the Sea

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$21.70

Dual

1-for-1 Main & Drink - save ~$20

Sun King Ryoriya (Robertson Quay)

1-for-1 Rice/ Noodle Dish - save ~$17

Hunger's Kitchen by Arome

1-for-1 Pasta / Main Dish - save ~$17

Mischief Esplanade

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$32

Table Manners

1-for-1 Pasta / Burger - save ~$19

