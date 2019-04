1-for-1 this Good Friday weekend

Although Burpple Beyond deals will be locked from 5pm on the eve (18 Apr) and all day on Good Friday (19 Apr) as per Rules of Use, here are over 30 exclusive 1-for-1 deals you CAN still enjoy when gathering with the gang and treating the fam this long weekend!

THE COFFEE ACADEMICS

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$26

Valid at Scotts Square outlet on 18 Apr (Thu), 9am-8:30pm; 19 Apr (Fri), 9am-9pm.

Valid at Raffles City outlet on 18 Apr (Thu), 8am-8:30pm; 19 Apr (Fri), 9am-8:30pm.

LOLOKU

1-for-1 Signature Salad Bowls/Wraps - save ~$14

UNCLE KIISU

1-for-1 Main & Appetiser - save ~$25

LOBSTERS & ICE CREAM

1-for-1 Seafood Roll & Ice Cream - save ~$28

GRIDS & CIRCLES

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$15

SUN KING RYORIYA

1-for-1 Rice / Noodle Dish - save ~$17

PENANG BAGUS

1-for-1 Penang Special & Drink - save ~$12.50

PAULANER BRÄUHAUS SINGAPORE

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$33

DASHI MASTER MARUSAYA

1-for-1 Meat / Seafood / Tempura - save ~$26

THE DARK GALLERY

1-for-1 Single Origin Platter - save ~14

Valid at Takashimaya and Millenia Walk outlets.

SABIO BY THE SEA

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$21.70

SHU YAN SICHUAN CUISINE

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$25

PORTA

1-for-1 Three-Course Set Menu - save ~$60

FRAGRANCE WOK TZE CHAR BY PENANG BAGUS

1-for-1 Burpple Lunch Set - save ~$6.80

Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill

1-for-1 Buffet - save ~$72

WANTON FU

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$5.80

TIFFANY CAFE

1-for-1 Buffet - save ~$65.80

52 SANDWICH SHACK

1-for-1 Sandwich - save ~$8.40

FART TARTZ (JCUBE)

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$20

SMALL POTATOES ICE CREAMERY

1-for-1 Regular Cup - save ~$10.50

THE WHITE OMBRE CAFE (HOTEL BOSS)

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$15

Valid on 19 Apr, Friday from 7:30am-5pm.

GLASSHOUSE BY DHM

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$25.60

EASY NOODLES BAR

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$23

LA PIZZERIA AT THE BRIDGE AND BEACON BAR

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$20

THE BETTERSHIP

1-for-1 Hokkaido Wagyu A4 Beef Bowl - save ~$60

BEE CHENG HIANG GRILLERY

1-for-1 Tapas - save ~$10

TABLE MANNERS

1-for-1 Pasta / Burger - save ~$19

Valid on 19 Apr (Fri), 12pm-10pm.

SMÖÖBAR

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$15

DEPIZZA

1-for-1 Pizza - save ~$23

Valid on 19 Apr, Friday from 5-11pm.

THE SQUARE @ FURAMA

1-for-1 Main Dish / Buffet - save ~$78

CUCINA RESTAURANT & CATERING

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$25

MARU JAPANESE RESTAURANT

1-for-1 Lunch Main / Set Dinner - save ~$120

MISCHIEF

1-for-1 Main Dish - save ~$32

GOURMET PIZZA TO GO

1-for-1 Pizza (10") - save ~$17.90

This article was first published in Burpple.

