1-Altitude employee found dead in construction manhole on One Raffles Place roof

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Toh Ting Wei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old employee of alfresco bar 1-Altitude employee fell to his death in a construction manhole on the roof of One Raffles Place just after midnight on Sunday (June 9).

He was reportedly a security officer at the bar.

Both the police and the Manpower Ministry are investigating.

The police told The Straits Times the Singaporean man was found lying in a construction manhole at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST understands that no foul play was suspected.

The police, which was informed of the incident at 1.26 am on Sunday, have classified it as unnatural death.

The 1-Altitude bar, which is on the rooftop of the 63-storey building, is touted as the highest alfresco bar in the world.

It said on its Facebook page on Sunday, around four hours after the incident, that its rooftop bar will be temporarily closed "due to some rectification works". Its indoor club will remain open to the public, the Facebook post added.

To ensure the safety of our guests, 1-Altitude’s Rooftop Bar will temporarily be closed due to some rectification works - Our indoor club Altimate will be open to the public.

Posted by 1 Altitude on Saturday, 8 June 2019

CNA news site reported that the man was a part-time security officer at 1-Altitude and had been with the company for less than a year.

The Manpower Ministry said the man had fallen into a four-metre deep pit in an area cordoned off for exterior building cleaning works.

Its spokesman added that all exterior cleaning works have been stopped while investigations are going on.

The One Raffles Place building is owned by developer OUB Centre, and the main contractor for cleaning works is A&P Maintenance Services.

ST has contacted 1-Altitude, OUB Centre and A&P for comments.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

