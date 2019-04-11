1 dead, 1 injured in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub

SINGAPORE - A worker died after a construction crane collapsed at a worksite in Novena on Monday (Nov 4).

Another injured worker was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for help at a construction site in Jalan Tan Tock Seng at about 8.50am.

"A boom of a tower crane had collapsed at the construction site and a man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," the SCDF said.

"Another worker was taken to TTSH after the incident."

The police said that a 28-year-old worker was found lying motionless and subsequently pronounced dead, and a 35-year-old worker was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

Workers at the site told The Straits Times that the dead man was an Indian national, and the injured worker, a Bangladeshi, was hurt in his leg.