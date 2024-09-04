1 dead, 1 missing after tugboat sinks in waters off Tanah Merah

A search and rescue operation is currently underway in the Eastern Anchorage of the Singapore Straits (off Tanah Merah) after a tugboat, Oshio, reportedly sank at about 2.15pm on Sept 4.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is coordinating the operation with the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

According to a media statement by MPA, two crew members were reportedly on board the tugboat at the time of the incident.

A 39-year-old crew member was rescued by PCG and taken to the hospital, but subsequently died.

The nationality of both crew members is not known. The gender of the missing crew member was not revealed.

MPA has activated salvage divers to confirm the location of the sunken tug for salvage operations and is issuing navigational safety broadcasts for vessels to keep clear of the area.

There is no oil pollution reported.

The last known location of the tugboat, based on ship-tracking platform Vessel Finder, was about 0.9 nautical miles (1.67km) off the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. This is at the Eastern Petroleum C Anchorage of the Eastern Anchorage, within Singapore port limits.

According to MPA's website, this anchorage is used for tankers, oil rigs and drill ships to take fuel from bunkering vessels.

Based on information listed on several ship-tracking platforms, the tugboat is Singapore-flagged.

This is a developing story.

