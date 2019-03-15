1 dead, another injured in KJE accident involving 2 motorcycles, a car and a trailer

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident involving two motorcycles, a car and a trailer on Friday morning (March 15).

The police said that they were alerted at 9.21am to the accident along Kranji Expressway, heading towards the Pan-Island Expressway, after the Sungei Tengah exit.

A 33-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while the other motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police said that a 24-year-old woman who was driving the car and a 57-year-old man who was driving the trailer are currently assisting in police investigations.

