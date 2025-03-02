Blazing car on Nicoll Highway: 1 dies, 2 taken to hospital

One person died in a car fire on Nicoll Highway on March 2.

The victim had reportedly been trapped inside the blazing car, which had been involved in a traffic accident, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on the same day.

SCDF was alerted to the burning car on Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road, before the KPE entrance, at 2.10pm.

Firefighters extinguished the flames with a water jet. The victim was found inside the wreckage of the car and pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Seven other people who were in other vehicles were assessed by SCDF. Two were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the rest declined to be sent to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

