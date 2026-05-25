1 taken to hospital, almost 50 evacuated after fire breaks out in Telok Blangah HDB flat

One person was taken to hospital and about 48 others evacuated their homes after a fire broke out in a Telok Blangah HDB flat on the evening of May 24.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire at 56 Telok Blangah Heights at about 7pm.

When firefighters arrived, they observed black smoke wafting out of a ninth-floor unit.

They then entered the unit forcibly.

The blaze, which involved a mattress in the living room, was extinguished by firefighters with a water jet.

One individual was assessed for burn injuries and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Meanwhile, about 48 residents were evacuated from the block as a precautionary measure, added SCDF.

Rachel Ong, MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, said on an Instagram post late on May 24 that she had visited the affected residents and was thankful to see that the families were well.

She also added that the water and electricity supplies to the block were not disrupted.

Temporary housing and support have also been arranged for the injured resident who stayed in the affected flat, said Ong.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

[[nid:736541]]

laili.abdeen@asiaone.com