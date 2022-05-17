1 injured after shattered glass rains on diners in Tampines 1

A shopper suffered minor cuts on his foot after the glass panel near a second-floor store at Tampines 1 suddenly shattered.

The incident happened last Sunday (May 15) at around 5.30pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

There were no customers sitting near the glass panel at the time, staff at bubble tea store The Alley told the Chinese daily. They also had no idea how it shattered.

After they cordoned off the affected area, mall personnel arrived at around 6pm to clean up the glass shards on the first and second floors.

A Facebook video shared by Veron Cai on the same day showed broken glass strewn all over the ground of a Toast Box outlet located at the basement of the shopping mall.

At Tampines 1, glass panel shattered. #Tampines1 #glassshatter Posted by Veron Cai on Sunday, May 15, 2022

Describing how diners fled Toast Box as shattered glass rained on them, a shopper who declined to be named said: "Life is important, coffee and bread — not so much."

A spokesperson from Tampines 1 told the Chinese daily that affected stores were back in business within an hour of clearing the shattered glass. A segment of the glass railing was also removed.

The mall will be investigating the incident, the spokesperson added.

"The safety of our customers and tenants comes first, we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

