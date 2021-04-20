1 killed, 16 injured after lorry carrying migrant workers rams into tipper truck on PIE

A 33-year-old migrant worker was killed on Tuesday (April 20) morning after a lorry crashed into a stationary tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

There were 17 migrant workers, aged 23 to 46, travelling on the back of the lorry at the time. The accident left two of them unconscious while the rest were taken to the hospital.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at 6.06 am along the expressway towards Changi Airport before Jalan Bahar exit.

The lorry driver, a 36-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death.

Video clips circulating on Facebook showed SCDF officers tending to the injured in the aftermath of the accident.

Several men were seen laying on the road with ambulances and fire engines nearby.

According to The Straits Times, the migrant workers work for Bright Asia Construction — a man said that investigations are ongoing and declined to comment further.

Following the accident, the Land Transport Authority advised motorists to avoid lanes 3 to 5 in a traffic update at 6.31am, and said at 9.15am that there was congestion on PIE until Pioneer Road North.

Police investigations are ongoing.

