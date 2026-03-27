1 person missing, 2 rescued after pleasure craft collides with supply vessel off Southern Islands

A man has been reported missing after a collision between a pleasure craft and a supply vessel off the Southern Islands on Friday (March 27).

In a statement on Friday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said search-and-rescue operations are ongoing for the missing person, who was on board the pleasure craft when it collided with the supply vessel at around 4.15 am.

MPA added that two other people on board the pleasure craft have been rescued and are safe.

"All persons on board the supply vessel are accounted for, and no injuries have been reported," said the authority.

Patrol craft have also been deployed, along with assets from the Police Coast Guard and the SCDF Marine Division.

The authority added that it is in contact with the next-of-kin of the missing person and is providing the necessary support.

Navigational broadcasts have also been issued for vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com