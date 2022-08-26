1 more case of monkeypox found in Singapore, bringing total to 16

SINGAPORE - One more case of monkeypox has been found in Singapore, bringing the total number of infections to 16, according to figures from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a weekly report of infectious diseases uploaded to its website on Thursday (Aug 25), an additional case of monkeypox was recorded in the week between Aug 14 and Aug 20.

MOH's last update about the disease was on Aug 5, and reported the 14th and 15th cases, including one that was Singapore's first linked case.

The 54-year-old man was a contact of Case 13, a 33-year-old man whose diagnosis was confirmed on Aug 2.

Since Monday, people who have monkeypox have been able to recover at home if they are assessed by a doctor to be clinically stable, and if their place of residence is suitable for home recovery.

Previously, patients assessed by public hospitals to be clinically stable had to recover at a monkeypox isolation facility with telemedicine support.

MOH has said that those deemed to be at higher risk of complications will continue to be managed in hospitals.

People confirmed to have monkeypox are required under the Infectious Diseases Act to remain in isolation until they are medically assessed to be non-infectious.

Local and international data shows that monkeypox is typically a mild and self-limiting illness in which the majority of patients recover within two to four weeks without requiring hospitalisation.

"As the transmission of monkeypox requires close physical or prolonged contact, including face-to-face and skin-to-skin contact such as sexual contact, the risk to the general public remains low," said MOH last Friday.

