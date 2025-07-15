1 taken to hospital, 60 evacuated in Toa Payoh HDB flat fire

One person was taken to the hospital and 60 residents evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Toa Payoh on Monday morning (July 14).

A picture of the aftermath of the incident was posted to Facebook by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Monday (July 14).

According to its post, SCDF responded to the fire in Block 194 Kim Keat Avenue at about 11.50am that day.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the fire was in a bedroom in a unit on the 12th floor. Firefighters entered the smoke-filled flat and put the flames out using a water jet.

The unit and the corridor area outside the unit sustained heat and smoke damage as a result of the fire, said SCDF.

Three people had escaped from the affected unit before SCDF's arrival and about 60 residents were later evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

Two of the three from the affected unit were assessed for smoke inhalation, one was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital while the other declined to be sent to the hospital, said SCDF.

It added that preliminary findings indicate the fire was likely of an electrical origin in the affected bedroom.

SCDF urged members of the public to avoid overloading electrical outlets with electrical appliances, running wires under carpets or mats or keeping them near hot surfaces and leaving batteries or devices charging unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.

It also stressed the importance of switching off appliances when not in use, checking the condition of wires regularly, repairing or replacing frayed wires or cracked cords immediately and only using appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark.

