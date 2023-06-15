1 worker missing after structure collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site

SINGAPORE - A worker is missing after part of the Fuji Xerox Towers building in Tanjong Pagar collapsed during demolition works.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the incident at about 2pm on Thursday, has deployed 11 emergency vehicles and 70 officers at the site, including firefighters, rescue workers and emergency medical workers.

SCDF officers from Marina Bay Fire Station, rescue specialists from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart), and two search dogs are also involved in looking for the missing worker, an SCDF spokesman said.

In photos sent to The Straits Times by a reader, debris resulting from the collapse can be seen on Bernam Street, off Anson Road. The area also appeared to have been cordoned off.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at about 2pm, and is currently at the scene to investigate.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

An SCDF Mass Decontamination Vehicle can also be seen near the work site. The vehicle is usually deployed when there is a large-scale hazardous material accident and decontaminate a large number of victims. It is also used to transport people who need medical attention, and move equipment, said an SCDF post on Facebook.

When contacted a representative from Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering - the firm carrying out the demolition works - said it needed time to find out what caused the collapse.

Aik Sun, in a Facebook post, said structural demolition of Fuji Xerox Towers began in February 2022. The Facepook post, along with every other post on the firm's page, has since been taken down.

Office workers in the area said they felt tremors when the building structure collapsed.

A 58-year-old man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lim, said he was in a meeting with three colleagues when they all felt the ground shake. Their office building at 78 Shenton Way is a three-minute walk from the site.

He said: "It wasn't prolonged enough for us to panic but at the start, it felt like an earthquake. We didn't know what happened until we went outside to smoke and saw the site."

Another eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Ms Nisha, said she knew something was wrong when she saw police cars in the area. The 29-year-old works at Napolizz Pizza, across the street from Fuji Xerok Towers.

She said: "We didn't feel any tremors because we're on the ground floor, but the tenants above us were saying they could hear a loud bang and felt shakes.

"We saw two police cars arriving shortly to block the road, and officers running towards the construction site. That's when we figured out something was wrong."

She added that the air was filled with dust and smoke.

At about 5.25pm, police cordons were put up in the vicinity of the area. An overhead bridge that led to the demolition site was also blocked off.

Additional reporting by Yugesh Kannan

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.