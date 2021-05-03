10 Covid-19 community cases on May 3, 8 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

There are 17 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Monday (May 3) noon, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Of these, 10 are from the community and none in the dormitories.

The new cases are either patients and staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) or close contacts of previous cases who were already on quarantine.

Eight cases are linked to case 62541 — a 46-year-old female Filipino nurse at TTSH deployed at Ward 9D — and were detected through proactive testing, MOH said.

The hospital cluster is the biggest out of nine active clusters here, with links to 35 cases.

In addition, there are also seven imported cases that were already on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 61,235.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

