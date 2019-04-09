10 men arrested for allegedly rioting in Geylang

The brawl reportedly occurred at a pedestrian crossing near where Lorong 27A and 26 turn into Geylang Road.

SINGAPORE - Ten men, aged between 18 and 34, were arrested last Friday (April 5) and Saturday for allegedly rioting in Geylang.

The police said in a statement on Monday that they were alerted to a fight in Geylang Road at about 3am last Thursday.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Bedok Police Division identified the men and arrested them.

The police are investigating the case.

In a video circulating on social media, a large group of about 20 people can be seen at the scene.

Shouting can be heard through the entire footage, though the language and what is being said is unclear from the roughly 20-second clip.

The cause of the fight was not known.

If convicted of rioting, each of the suspects face a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

In the statement, the police said that they are committed to keeping Singapore safe.

"We will spare no effort to ensure that offenders are brought to justice and face the full brunt of the law," the statement added.

