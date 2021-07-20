10 more markets and food centres, 2 KTV clubs linked to Covid-19 cases: MOH

SINGAPORE - New Covid-19 infections have been detected among fishmongers working at 10 more markets and food centres, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

They are: Albert Centre Market and Food Centre, Ang Mo Kio Central Market and Food Centre, 630 Bedok Reservoir Road Market and Food Centre, 497 Jurong West Street 41 Market, 505 Jurong West Street 52 Market, Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre, Mayflower Wet Market and Food Centre, Teck Ghee Market and Food Centre, 146 Teck Whye Avenue Market and Tekka Centre.

That makes it a total of 26 markets and food centres where infections have been detected.

MOH said it continues to monitor the situation and is taking action to contain and manage the cases. This includes contact tracing, quarantine and aggressive testing.

To help identify cases and prevent further transmission, MOH said, it is working with the People's Association to distribute antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits to individuals who have visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days.

The collection will be on Tuesday (July 20) and Wednesday at residents' committee centres in the vicinity of Cheng San Market and Cooked Food Centre, Chong Boon Market and Food Centre, Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre and Haig Road Market and Food Centre.

In its daily update late on Monday, MOH also said its investigations have found likely transmission of the virus at two more KTV clubs - Dynasty Classic KTV at 1 Sophia Road and True Love at 211 Geylang Road.

There are 116 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now has 179 cases, as well as 20 new cases linked to the KTV cluster, which now stands at 193.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday that the KTV and the Jurong Fishery Port clusters are linked.

He added that studies are ongoing and findings will be explained to the public when MOH has more conclusive results.

There are currently 28 active clusters of infection on Monday, ranging between three and 193 infections.

The 121 Bukit Merah View cluster has been declared closed as there were no cases linked to it for the past 28 days.

Singapore reported a total of 172 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, including 163 locally transmitted cases and nine imported cases. There were 17 unlinked locally imported cases.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 19 cases the week before to 480 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from eight cases to 45 over the same period.

MOH said rising case numbers are likely to be reported in the coming days as it steps up efforts to detect new cases to contain their spread in the community.

MOH also gave an update on vaccination in Singapore, noting that around 6.79 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme.

Some 4.15 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 2.74 million people having completed their second dose.

There are 289 Covid-19 patients still in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

These include one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and five who require oxygen support.

Over the past 28 days, 12 patients were admitted to intensive care, required oxygen supplementation or died. Among them, eight were unvaccinated, while four had received one dose of the vaccine. None was fully vaccinated.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

