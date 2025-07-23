10 motorists nabbed for providing illegal ride-hailing services at Changi Airport

Ten drivers were caught providing illegal ride-hailing services at Changi Airport on Friday (July 18), following a tip-off from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA).

In a Facebook video posted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on July 19, enforcement officers were seen apprehending the drivers and impounding their vehicles for operating without valid licences.

The illegal services were being offered both within Singapore and across the border between Singapore and Malaysia.

LTA stated that it is stepping up enforcement against illegal point-to-point transport services that operate without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence, including cross-border services.

"Such crackdowns aim to protect passengers from potential disruptions and to ensure safety. The public is urged to use only licensed services for a safer and smoother ride," said LTA.

Earlier this month on July 11, 22 drivers were caught for providing similar illegal services at Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling addressed the issue in a Facebook post on July 12, stating that authorities "will not hesitate to press for heavier fines against such illegal services."

"LTA will increase the coverage and frequency of our enforcement actions against these illegal private hire car services. We will not hesitate to press for heavier fines, or to impound or forfeit these foreign-registered vehicles," said Sun.

LTA advised the public to avoid using illegal ride-hailing services, which often lack proper insurance coverage, pose safety risks, and undermine the livelihoods of licensed drivers.

Offenders may face fines of up to $3,000 and/or up to six months' imprisonment. Their vehicles may also be forfeited.

