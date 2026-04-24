At least 10 people attacked by crows in Chinatown, most of them balding

Ten people have been apparently attacked by crows in Chinatown over the past week, with the majority of the victims reportedly being bald or balding men.

According to a tip-off sent to Shin Min Daily News, three crows are behind the recent attacks in the vicinity of Chinatown Complex.

One video shared with the Chinese evening paper shows two crows swooping down on an elderly man walking along Smith Street, who then looks up in shock and touches the back of his head.

Another clip shows a crow flying towards another elderly man walking past the spiral car park, though the bird U-turns before making contact with the pedestrian.

Shop owners told Shin Min on Wednesday (April 22) that the crows appeared in the past week and are likely roosting in a nearby tree.

They had also never seen crow attacks occur in the area before the recent spate of incidents.

"Recently, it happens nearly every day, typically at about 10am and 5pm. About two or three crows would circle around the area," a shop owner said, suggesting that they might be protecting their young.

When AsiaOne visited Smith Street on Friday (April 24) morning, no crows were spotted in the vicinity. A pharmacy staff confirmed that she had seen crows, except on Friday.

The Animal and Veterinary Service states on its website that reports of crow attacks are likely due to breeding birds defending their nests or young.

"To avoid being attacked, do not stand near the nest or the area where the crows are attacking," it advised.

The public can call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if attacks continue.

According to the National Parks Board, the population of house crows was about 160,000 in 2024, more than 20 times the number in 2016.

In 2025, it received about 15,000 public complaints against crows, with feedback on crow aggression totalling more than 2,000 cases.

The authorities have resumed crow shooting operations in March across nine neighbourhoods as part of efforts to reduce the crow population.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com