10 Singaporeans arrested, over 11kg of heroin seized in drug raids

Drug raids have netted around $800,000 worth of narcotics, including more than 11kg of heroin, and 10 arrests. Those arrested were all Singaporeans - nine men and one woman - aged between 28 and 62.

Apart from the heroin, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers seized 101g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, 30 ecstasy tablets and fragments, one Erimin-5 tablet and $18,400 in cash.

In one raid on Thursday, two CNB officers observed two men in Woodlands Avenue 6 getting into a private-hire vehicle. The duo, aged 43 and 51, were arrested when they alighted in Woodlands Street 13.

Officers found 12 packets containing 90g of heroin and seven packets with 87.5g of Ice on the 43-year-old. A search of the vehicle unearthed 50 packets containing 375g of heroin, as well as $8,400 in cash.

A reader of The Straits Times, who heard shouts from his window, saw what he believed to be two plainclothes officers trying to pin down a man. Photos given to ST show another suspect sitting slumped against the wall while another man keeps watch over him. The two were later arrested.

The entire incident in Woodlands Street 13 lasted about 20 minutes. Officers then raided the 51-year-old man's flat in Woodlands Avenue 6 and found 646g of heroin and 3g of Ice inside.

Another CNB team raided a residential unit in Rivervale Drive that same afternoon and arrested a 53-year-old man for drug-trafficking offences. Over 5kg of heroin was recovered from the unit.

Two men aged 28 and 30 were also arrested separately on Thursday, both in Teck Whye Lane. Four bundles containing 1,895g of heroin were seized from a motorcycle belonging to the 30-year-old.

Another raid resulted in four more Singaporeans arrested.

Two of them - a 40-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man - were apprehended for suspected drug consumption in Choa Chu Kang Street 51 and Teck Whye Crescent, respectively.

Officers then raided a residential unit in Choa Chu Kang Street 51 where a 50-year-old man sought to evade capture but fell out of a window. He was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he is in stable condition.

A search of the unit found 1g of heroin, three packets containing 5g of Ice, 20 ecstasy tablets and one Erimin-5 tablet. Car keys in the unit led officers to a rented vehicle, where four bundles containing 1,904g of heroin were recovered.

The raid also resulted in the arrest of a 62-year-old man in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 with 6g of heroin in his possession while 8g was found in his vehicle.

In the last raid, also on Thursday, a 59-year-old man was arrested on drug-trafficking charges.

He had two bundles containing 954g of heroin when stopped by CNB officers in Chin Swee Road.

The man injured a CNB officer with a metal object while resisting arrest.

Another 3g of heroin, 5.5g of Ice, 10 ecstasy tablets and fragments and $10,000 in cash were found in the man's flat.

The CNB said the total amount of heroin seized would be enough to feed the addiction of about 5,290 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing.

