10 taken to hospital after lorry rear ends trailer on KJE

Ten people were taken to the hospital after an accident between a lorry and a trailer on the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

Dashcam footage of the incident uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Tuesday (March 10) shows a lorry with passengers in the back failing to stop in time before rear ending a trailer.

The impact of the collision causes the back of the lorry to tilt upwards, resulting in the passengers flying forward.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the incident along KJE towards Tuas, before Choa Chu Kang Drive at around 6pm.

Nine lorry passengers aged between 30 and 48, and the 39-year-old lorry drivers were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, seven were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital while three others were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

