10 new TB clusters detected in 7 states across Malaysia, Johor has highest number of cases

Malaysia has detected 10 new tuberculosis clusters in seven states as of Saturday (Feb 7), with Johor registering the highest number of cases at 37, said Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The health minister was responding to a question from Member of Parliament Ahmad Yunus Hairi (Kuala Langat), who had asked for the latest status of tuberculosis clusters by state, the number of active cases under monitoring, and the measures in place to prevent further spread.

Dr Zulkefly said that the Johor cluster involved eight adults and 29 children, adding that 36 of the cases were detected through active testing and contact tracing by officials from the health ministry.

Of the remaining nine clusters, Selangor has 10 cases across four clusters, while Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis and Selangor have one cluster each.

A total of 25 cases were detected in these nine clusters.

According to Dr Zulkefly, all detected cases have commenced treatment and are being monitored daily.

According to the World Health Organisation, tuberculosis is caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis — a species of bacteria — and most often affects the lungs.

It is spread through the air when people with tuberculosis cough, sneeze or spit.

Tuberculosis is preventable and curable. Common symptoms include: prolonged cough, chest pain, weakness, fatigue, weight loss, fever and night sweats.

