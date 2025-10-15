10 vehicles impounded at Singapore checkpoints for providing illegal cross-border services: LTA

Ten drivers were caught for providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services at Singapore's land checkpoints on Wednesday (Oct 15).

In a Facebook post on the same day, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) conducted joint enforcement operations.

According to LTA, officers at the borders acted on tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

All 10 vehicles were impounded, said LTA.

'Crucial to protect commuter safety': Sun

Today's enforcement operation comes amid enhanced crackdowns by both Singapore and Malaysian authorities on illegal ride-hailing services between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

According to Sun, the total number of vehicles impounded for providing such illegal services since July is now 117.

"These operations are crucial to protect commuter safety," she said, emphasising the safety risks involved when commuters engage with unlicensed vehicles that lack the necessary insurance.

She also urged members of the public to use legal and licensed vehicles for their travel needs, including ComfortDelGro, Strides Premier and Trans-Cab who provide legal cross-border taxi services between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

Singapore, Malaysia authorities working together

Sun told Parliament that bilateral talks are being held to allow eligible cross-border taxis under the Cross-Border Taxi Scheme to drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore and Johor Bahru.

She said the Government recognise the demand for such point-to-point services, but said that strong enforcement is key, and that discussions are ongoing with platform operators to use their platform-based technology for tracking the location of the vehicles.

Those convicted of providing illegal ride-hailing services will face a maximum jail term of six months, a fine of up to $3,000, or both. They will also face potential forfeiture of their vehicles.

