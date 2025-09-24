10-year-old boy loses fingertip on swing in Bishan, taken to hospital

A young boy was taken to the hospital after severing his fingertip while on a swing in Bishan on Monday (Sept 22).

The incident reportedly occurred at around 5pm on a newly reconstructed pavilion swing near Bishan Park.

The 10-year-old's finger was trapped between the wooden slats of the swing, according to citizen journalism site, Stomp.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance from Block 219 Bishan Street 23 at around 5.05pm on Monday.

SCDF also said that the boy was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for treatment.

The boy and his older brother had sought help from two construction workers working nearby after the accident, an eyewitness told Stomp.

He added that the swing is popular with residents and park users but appeared to have defects.

While the man called for an ambulance, the construction workers stayed with the boy and reassured him while waiting for help to arrive.

"Thanks to these two foreign workers from Tong Shing Contractors! Our salute and appreciation to them," said the eyewitness.

Speaking to AsiaOne, a spokesperson for Tong Shing Contractors praised the quick response of the construction workers, adding that they had been doing repair works to some railings a distance away when the accident occurred.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for comments.

