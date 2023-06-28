10-year-old busker charms crowd by singing oldies outside The Cathay

Take a stroll down Orchard Road and you'll easily see a busker or two performing.

But a child busker? That's a rarer sight.

Lyla Ng, 10, was seen performing outside The Cathay in a Facebook video shared on June 25 by her dad.

"This song is for Gong Gong, Por Por, and the aunties," the girl said before she performed a rendition of Jin Tian Bu Hui Jia, a Chinese hit from the 1970s.

As she sang, Ng strummed her guitar and smiled at the crowd that had gathered outside The Cathay to watch her perform.

Among them were elderly folks, adults and youths. There were also children in the audience.

After her performance, everyone broke into applause.

In the comments, Ng shared that she is currently learning Chinese so she can sing a broader mix of songs.

"Thank you everyone! Yesterday, I finally learned enough Chinese songs to do a half English half Chinese song performance. It was super fun!"

Netizens also flooded the comments section with praise and several commended her for singing in front of so many people.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Lylahzn

She's the daughter of award-winning songwriter

Given Ng's musical talents and ease performing in front of large crowds, it isn't surprising to know that her father is none other than Eric Ng, award-winning local songwriter who has written tunes for Mandopop artistes such as A-Mei, Sandy Lam, Tanya Chua, Stefanie Sun.

The girl's been singing since young and by the age of seven, she had already learned how to play the drums and guitar.

In fact, her cover of Sweet Child O' Mine — the 1987 hit by American rock band Guns N' Roses — with local actress Eleanor Lee on lead vocals went viral in 2020.

Last November, Ng attained her busking card and had her first busking performance outside The Cathay later that month, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

