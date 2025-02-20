10-year-old girl hurt by pebbles thrown from condo's 11th storey by toddler

A 10-year-old girl attending a swimming lesson at a Queenstown condominium was injured when pebbles thrown from the 11th storey struck her on the head.

The incident occurred at the seventh-floor swimming pool of Queen's Peak condominium on Sunday (Feb 16).

There were around 10 other children attending swimming lessons in the pool at the time, according to Zhuang (transliteration), the mother of the injured girl, who spoke with Shin Min.

She recounted hearing a loud noise and seeing an unknown object fall into the pool during the lesson.

It was only after more objects started falling that the surrounding parents called for their children to get out of the pool.

Zhuang was unaware of her daughter's injury until she complained of pain on her forehead. Upon further inspection, she found that her daughter's left forehead was scratched and swollen, reported Shin Min.

Zhuang later found out that her daughter had been hit by pebbles, some which were around 7cm in diameter.

There were around four pebbles, some of which had landed in the pool, while others landed on the edge of the pool.

Zhuang's husband subsequently reported the incident to the condominium security guard and called the police.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at around 11.40am at 1 Dundee Road.

They assessed one person for minor injuries at the scene, but she declined to be sent to the hospital.

SCDF paramedics reportedly told Zhuang that her daughter suffered a skin injury and that she appeared to show no other symptoms such as dizziness or vomiting.

She said that police investigations revealed that the pebbles had been thrown by a two-year-old from the balcony of a unit on the 11th storey.

The parents of the toddler later apologised to Zhuang for the incident.

"Although the child is young, as parents, we have the obligation to supervise and educate them. I hope that families with young children can learn from this," said Zhuang.

