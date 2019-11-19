10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship

The body of 10-year-old Alan Heng Kai Lun was discovered in the swimming pool of the cruise ship Genting Dream on Monday (Nov 18) after it docked in Star Jetty Langkawi. He was believed to have drowned, reported Bernama.

His body has since been transported to the Syltanah Maliha Langkawi Hospital.

The police were alerted of the incident around 7.30 pm.

According to Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, the Singaporean victim was on vacation with his mother and a friend. The cruise had departed from Singapore on Nov 17 for a three-night journey.

"A pool attendant and many other visitors were in the pool but failed to rescue the victim. Police have recorded statements of witnesses and pool attendant to facilitate the investigation," he said in a statement.

After obtaining the statements, the cruise ship carrying 3,000 passengers was allowed to proceed towards Phuket, Thailand as planned.

Dream Cruises, the cruise line in charge of Genting Dream, said they are aware of the incident and confirmed the boy's passing, reported Channel News Asia.

In their statement, the cruise's onboard medical team was said to have immediately attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation but were unable to revive the victim.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and we offer our sincerest condolences," the company said.

"Dream Cruises is cooperating with the relevant authorities on the reported incident and providing all the necessary assistance to the family members in this time of difficulty."

rainercheung@asiaone.com