10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship

PHOTO: Dream Cruises
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

The body of 10-year-old Alan Heng Kai Lun was discovered in the swimming pool of the cruise ship Genting Dream on Monday (Nov 18) after it docked in Star Jetty Langkawi. He was believed to have drowned, reported Bernama.

His body has since been transported to the Syltanah Maliha Langkawi Hospital.

The police were alerted of the incident around 7.30 pm.

According to Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, the Singaporean victim was on vacation with his mother and a friend. The cruise had departed from Singapore on Nov 17 for a three-night journey.

"A pool attendant and many other visitors were in the pool but failed to rescue the victim. Police have recorded statements of witnesses and pool attendant to facilitate the investigation," he said in a statement.

After obtaining the statements, the cruise ship carrying 3,000 passengers was allowed to proceed towards Phuket, Thailand as planned.

Dream Cruises, the cruise line in charge of Genting Dream, said they are aware of the incident and confirmed the boy's passing, reported Channel News Asia.

In their statement, the cruise's onboard medical team was said to have immediately attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation but were unable to revive the victim.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and we offer our sincerest condolences," the company said.

"Dream Cruises is cooperating with the relevant authorities on the reported incident and providing all the necessary assistance to the family members in this time of difficulty."

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
death Drownings cruises

TRENDING

Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Latest &#039;loophole&#039; in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Latest 'loophole' in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
15 best JB shopping malls (old &amp; new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
15 best JB shopping malls (old & new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on

SERVICES