From $100 to $600: About 3 million adult Singaporeans to receive Assurance Package cash payments in Dec

About three million Singaporeans aged 21 and above will receive between $100 and $600 in cash from Dec 5.

This payout - under the enhanced Assurance Package (AP) - aims to help defray living expenses for Singaporean households and provide more support for lower to middle-income families. It was announced during Budget 2023.

In a press release on Friday (Nov 7), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that the amount received depends on Singaporeans' assessable income (AI) and the number of properties they own.

For example, an individual with an AI of less than $39,000 who owns one property or less would get a payout of $600.

These cash payments are given out to eligible Singaporeans each December from 2022 to 2026. They can check their eligibility and the amount they will receive on the govbenefits website by logging in with their Singpass credentials.

MOF also cautioned that government officials will never ask the public to transfer money or disclose bank log-in details over a phone call, urging those who are unsure if something is a scam to call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Eligible recipients will be notified via SMS before and after the AP Cash has been credited, while those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will be informed through a letter sent to the address on their identity card, said the ministry.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com