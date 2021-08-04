100 active Covid-19 clusters, including new one at Changi General Hospital

SINGAPORE - A new Covid-19 cluster has emerged at Changi General Hospital, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday night (Aug 3).

A total of three cases are linked to the cluster, with two new cases linked to it on Tuesday.

This comes just three days after MOH had said on Saturday it had closed the previous CGH cluster.

That cluster had 20 patients linked to it and had been closed by MOH as there were no new cases for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

Meanwhile, another cluster comprising six cases was linked to construction firm Kian Hiap Construction.

The two clusters were among eight new clusters announced on Tuesday, and all were linked to previous cases.

The total number of active clusters now stands at 100, and they have between three and 1,097 infections.

There were 37 patients who required oxygen supplementation, up from 36.

The number of people in critical condition in the intensive care unit has remained stable at seven.

Among these 44 seriously ill cases, six are fully vaccinated.

Of the vaccinated cases, four require oxygen supplementation while two are in the intensive care unit.

In total, there were 98 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, including 22 from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the largest open cluster to 1,097.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 21 were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance while 31 were unlinked.

The remaining 46 were linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

There were four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The total number of cases here stands at 65,315.

MOH said that as at Monday, 63 per cent of the population has received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine under the national vaccination programme, while 77 per cent has received at least one dose.

