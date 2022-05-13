$100 CDC vouchers: How you can claim and use them

SINGAPORE - All Singaporean households will receive another $100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers this month.

The vouchers, which can already be collected, can be used at more than 16,000 participating heartland merchants and hawkers.

The current round of vouchers comes less than five months after last year's vouchers were rolled out in December.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (May 12) that the original plan was to implement this year's CDC vouchers in the second half of this year.

But he decided to bring it forward as many Singaporeans are concerned about their daily expenses and the impact of rising prices due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Here is what you need to know about the vouchers.

Q: How can I claim my CDC vouchers?

A: All Singaporean households are automatically eligible for the vouchers and can claim them online at the CDC Voucher's website via smartphone.

Once on the website, tap into CDC Vouchers 2022 for the latest tranche of vouchers. Or click on CDC Vouchers 2021 to claim last years vouchers if you have not done so.

After logging in with your Singpass, you will receive a link via SMS that will give you access to the vouchers. This link can then be shared with other members of your household.

Only one household member with a Singpass account needs to claim the vouchers on behalf of the entire household.

Both this year's and last year's set of vouchers can be used till Dec 31 this year.

Q: Do I need a mobile app to use the vouchers?

A: No. The vouchers are digital and can be accessed online via an SMS link.

Q: Are paper vouchers available? What if I do not have a smartphone?

A: You can head to the nearest community centre for assistance to print the vouchers.

You will have to bring along your identity card, notification letter, and ensure you have a valid Singpass account. A hard copy of the vouchers will then be printed for you.

Once the QR code on a voucher is used, whether digitally or via hard copy, the voucher will not be able to be used again. To avoid confusion, it would be easier for all members of the same household to either use digital vouchers or hard copy vouchers.

Q: What happens if I lose my printed vouchers?

A: You may request for a reprint at any community centre. But any misplaced vouchers may be used by anyone who picked it up.

A new set of vouchers will not be issued.

Q: How do I use the vouchers at participating outlets?

The participating hawker or heartland merchant will scan the QR code on the voucher to apply the discount. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

A: On your smartphone, access the CDC Vouchers link and select the amount you want to use. The participating hawker or heartland merchant will then scan the QR code on the voucher to apply the discount.

If you are using printed vouchers, simply present the voucher's QR code to the merchant and they will scan it to apply the discount.

Q: I claimed last year's CDC vouchers and have been using the SMS link I received then to spend my vouchers. Will the link be updated with the new vouchers?

A: No. You will have to visit the CDC Voucher's website and select CDC Vouchers 2022, then log in with Singpass to claim the new batch of vouchers.

You will receive a new unique voucher link via SMS. This will be a different link from the one received for last year's CDC vouchers.

Q: I have lost/deleted the SMS, how do I get it back?

A: Visit the CDC Voucher's website and select either CDC Vouchers 2022 or CDC Vouchers 2021, and log in with your Singpass.

The voucher links will be sent to you via SMS again.

Q: Where can I spend the vouchers?

A: Vouchers can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers. Participating merchants will have a CDC Vouchers decal displayed at their stall.

You can also visit the CDC Voucher merchant's website to search for the nearest participating hawkers and heartland merchants.

Participating stalls include food and beverage outlets as well as dental clinics, pet stores and beauty salons.

Q: Can I use more than one voucher at a time?

A: Yes, a maximum of 15 digital vouchers can be stacked and used per transaction. But any unused amount or value in a voucher is not refundable.

Q: Do I get a refund if the purchase cost is less than the amount on the voucher?

A: No change or refund will be provided if the purchase amount is less than the vouchers used.

Q: Can I use the vouchers online?

A: No. The vouchers are meant to be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers and cannot be used for e-commerce purchases.

Q: Will I get more vouchers next year?

A: Yes. Households will receive $200 more in vouchers early next year, and another $200 in 2024.

Q: Can I use the vouchers at supermarkets?

A: Not for now but major supermarkets will be included in the scheme next year and in 2024.

