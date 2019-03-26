1,000 people evacuated after fire breaks out in NUS medicine building

The cause of the fire that broke out at the National University of Singapore's medicine faculty building is under investigation.

SINGAPORE - A thousand people were evacuated after a fire broke out at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) medicine faculty building on Tuesday morning (March 26).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire at 14 Medical Drive at 11.10am.

The address is listed online as the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine's MD6 building, which houses the Centre for Translational Medicine and the Medical Library.

SCDF said that the fire involved contents of a freezer room.

It was extinguished by the sprinkler system before firefighters arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

Mr Imran Ibrahim, who works in customer service at the nearby National University Hospital, told The Straits Times that he saw around five fire engines and six police vehicles at the scene.

A huge crowd had gathered at the foot of the building, he said.

SCDF said that it is investigating the cause of the fire.

ST has contacted the university for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.