102-year-old woman among new Covid-19 deaths on Oct 6; 3,577 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Three seniors aged between 68 and 102 are the latest to die from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Oct 6).

All were Singaporean women who were unvaccinated.

They had a host of underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, but did not give more details about their health conditions.

Wednesday was the 17th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 133.

There were 3,577 new Covid-19 infections reported, including 2,932 new cases in the community, 630 in migrant worker dormitories and 15 imported cases.

This is the second day in a row cases have exceeded 3,000 in Singapore, and there were 91 more infections than the previous day.

The local cases include 664 seniors aged above 60.

Of the 15 imported cases, five were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other 10 developed the illness during isolation or stay-home notice.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 113,381.

As at Wednesday noon, 1,520 cases were in hospital - eight more than on Tuesday. And 255 patients require oxygen support, with 37 in the intensive care unit.

Of those who are very ill, 239 are seniors above the age of 60.

MOH said it is monitoring eight large active clusters, out of which Aspri-Westlite Papan Dormitory in Jurong saw the most number of new cases - 29, for a total of 196 cases.

Tampines Dormitory saw seven new cases for a total of 181.

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 saw five new cases for a total of 54, while the 9 Defu South Street 1 Dormitory saw 21 new cases for a total of 263.

The MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling saw 23 new cases for a total of 76. Three are staff and 73 are residents.

The cluster at Learning Vision pre-school in Changi Airport added one new case for a total of 14 infections, including two staff and 12 pupils.

The largest cluster highlighted was Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, which added one new case for a total of 317 cases.

MOH said the transmission in all dormitory clusters was among residents and there was no evidence of spread outside the dormitories.

MOH added that, so far, about 600,000 eligible people have been invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster doses. A total of 341,427 people have received their booster shots and another 99,000 have booked their appointments.

