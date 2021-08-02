106 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Aug 2

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 106 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases as of Monday (Aug 2) afternoon.

65 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 16 cases are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance. 25 cases are unlinked.

Among the cases include seven seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There are also five imported cases who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there are 111 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

zakaria@asiaone.com